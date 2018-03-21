News By Tag
Zack Academy Partners with Advanced Aquatic Training to Offer Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training
Based in Wellington, Florida, Advanced Aquatic Training offers Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training in Boynton Beach, Florida. The course teaches individuals the basic knowledge and skills needed for pool and spa operations and is required in 25 states and several local jurisdictions.
"This partnership with Advanced Aquatic Training helps to expand our pool management training down through a massive market in southern Florida. We are excited to work with Advanced Aquatic Training's CEO, Roberto Marquez, an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the pool industry" said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.
Zack Academy's CPO training covers public bathing codes, water chemistry, filtration and circulation, seasonal pool care, pool management strategies and requirements, energy management, calculations and testing pool water and making adjustments, maintenance and operational problems, renovating and modernization of pool facilities, and disease and accident prevention.
About Advanced Aquatic Training:
Advanced Aquatic Training was founded in 2015 by Roberto Marquez, a bilingual Industrial Engineer with an MBA. In 2007, Roberto decided to move from his home country to Florida and started a landscaping company. With hard work and dedication he was able to grow the business and find success. During this process Roberto diversified his business and began to offer pool services as well. After 8 years of managing and operating his company, in 2015 he decided to pursue his passion for teaching and help others become successful.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
