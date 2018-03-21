 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Zack Academy Partners with Advanced Aquatic Training to Offer Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Advanced Aquatic Training to expand its rapidly growing pool management category.

Based in Wellington, Florida, Advanced Aquatic Training offers Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training in Boynton Beach, Florida. The course teaches individuals the basic knowledge and skills needed for pool and spa operations and is required in 25 states and several local jurisdictions.

"This partnership with Advanced Aquatic Training helps to expand our pool management training down through a massive market in southern Florida. We are excited to work with Advanced Aquatic Training's CEO, Roberto Marquez, an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the pool industry" said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

Zack Academy's CPO training covers public bathing codes, water chemistry, filtration and circulation, seasonal pool care, pool management strategies and requirements, energy management, calculations and testing pool water and making adjustments, maintenance and operational problems, renovating and modernization of pool facilities, and disease and accident prevention.

About Advanced Aquatic Training:
Advanced Aquatic Training was founded in 2015 by Roberto Marquez, a bilingual Industrial Engineer with an MBA. In 2007, Roberto decided to move from his home country to Florida and started a landscaping company. With hard work and dedication he was able to grow the business and find success. During this process Roberto diversified his business and began to offer pool services as well. After 8 years of managing and operating his company, in 2015 he decided to pursue his passion for teaching and help others become successful.

About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
Click to Share