Zack Academy Partners with Sargent Strategic Academy to Offer Cleaning & Restoration Business Course
Based in South Weber, Utah, Sargent Strategic Academy offers online business training for cleaning and restoration professionals. The current catalog includes Water Damage Business Marketing Strategies Online, as well as the comprehensive, Water Damage and Carpet Cleaning Business Academy, which offers students 14 online courses for the price of one. Students will learn industry-insider knowledge on how to run a successful restoration business. This course covers everything from administrative practices, management practices, and marketing practices to help your business stand out from the competition.
Additionally, Sargent Strategic Academy founder Gregg Sargent will be touring the country this year providing a series of in-person half-day seminars on Building a Better Cleaning and Restoration Business in partnership with Aramsco. This course is perfect for restoration professionals looking to maximize their business with industry-specific marketing, management, networking and negotiating strategies.
"As Zack Academy has grown to offer IICRC training nationwide, we've come across many students looking to get a firmer grasp on the business side of things. These new courses from Sargent Strategic Academy are the perfect option for students looking to amp up their restoration business. Even better, the courses are offered either online or nationwide so all our students will be able to take advantage," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.
About Sargent Strategic Academy:
Sargent Strategic Academy contains over 100 strategies for water damage and carpet cleaning businesses. The Academy's founder, Gregg Sargent has more than 18 years of experience in the carpet cleaning and restoration industries after building and selling his successful companies. He also has more than 21 years converting cold leads into profitable jobs and was named the Worldwide Franchise Marketer of the Year and Worldwide Entrepreneur of the Year.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com)
