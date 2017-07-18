 
News By Tag
* Presentations
* Presentation
* #EventProfs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Zurich
  Zurich
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

PodioBox Launches a Remote Control Tool for Presentations

PodioBox, the all-in-one event system created by the Swiss software developing company Assiomatica SA from Zurich, now represents a new vision of the well-known product.
 
 
bloganoti
bloganoti
ZURICH, Switzerland - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Assiomatica SA, the Swiss software company with the head office in Zurich, have announced a new vision of its well-known product PodioBox, the all-in-one event system for all who gives presentations.

The key audience of PodioBox consists of event professionals and beginners: event planners, managers and organizers; single lecturers, teachers and professors; businessmen of different fields, and everyone who needs to give an effective and professional presentation with no technical issues.

Now Assiomatica SA represents the new vision of PodioBox - the remote control tool for presentations. What does it mean? Any presenter is able to drive his presentation and to control it using just a remote tool. This tool he already has. The user can use his own smartphone, laptop or even Apple Watch to rule the presentation and control every its moment, page, media or questionnaire. The creators of PodioBox remote control tool say that this may be the easiest way to direct any type of presentation by yourself, with no other helpers and with no compatibility problems.

The transition goes from the cloud, so nothing is to be installed. Any listener or other person from the hall can connect with his own device for totally free and to become an active participant of the process.

Now it is available for the free trial. The full cost is 59 CHF (55 EUR) a month for standard limited version or 489 CHF (450 EUR) for the full version per one big event.

Details at http://podiobox.com

Contact
Iryna Schender
ira@assiomatica.ch
End
Source:
Email:***@assiomatica.ch Email Verified
Tags:Presentations, Presentation, #EventProfs
Industry:Software
Location:Zurich - Zurich - Switzerland
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Assiomatica SA PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share