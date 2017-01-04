 
News By Tag
* Software
* IT
* Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Zurich
  Zurich
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Assiomatica SA presented new corporate products

 
ZURICH, Switzerland - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Assiomatica SA, the Swiss software company, is known as the author of PodioBox, the startup project launched in 2015.

Assiomatica is the Swiss company developing creative software and hardware for a wide and diverse audience. The products are used in everyday life, helping to make it more convenient and easy.

In December 2016 Assiomatica SA became a corporate and represented the new website www.assiomatica.com. Company lists 12 fields of its working destinations and 10 new products, actually existing and future ones, which are going to be launched in 2017-2018.

All products are usefully divided into groups by the working fields, so the potential customer can choose software, mobile apps, programs and even gadgets he is interested in, and get the information about this item. The feedback form is available at the every page – so it is easy to communicate and contact with the Assiomatica team.

The company positions itself like 'People working for people' and 'Our biggest client is you' so the team supports its customers at any step of cooperation.

'Quality and usability are our axiomas.' – the team message is.

Visit http://assiomatica.com

Contact
Iryna Schender, Marketing Director
***@assiomatica.ch
End
Source:
Email:***@assiomatica.ch Email Verified
Tags:Software, IT, Programs
Industry:Software
Location:Zurich - Zurich - Switzerland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 04, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share