News By Tag
* Software
* IT
* Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Assiomatica SA presented new corporate products
Assiomatica is the Swiss company developing creative software and hardware for a wide and diverse audience. The products are used in everyday life, helping to make it more convenient and easy.
In December 2016 Assiomatica SA became a corporate and represented the new website www.assiomatica.com. Company lists 12 fields of its working destinations and 10 new products, actually existing and future ones, which are going to be launched in 2017-2018.
All products are usefully divided into groups by the working fields, so the potential customer can choose software, mobile apps, programs and even gadgets he is interested in, and get the information about this item. The feedback form is available at the every page – so it is easy to communicate and contact with the Assiomatica team.
The company positions itself like 'People working for people' and 'Our biggest client is you' so the team supports its customers at any step of cooperation.
'Quality and usability are our axiomas.' – the team message is.
Visit http://assiomatica.com
Contact
Iryna Schender, Marketing Director
***@assiomatica.ch
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 04, 2017