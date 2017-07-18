GoToMeeting Unlocks the Value of Team Collaboration by Turning Any Space in to a Conference Room

Latest release easily and affordably integrates GoToMeeting with popular conference room equipment from companies such as Polycom, Lifesize and Cisco

Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn

-- LogMeIn, Inc. today announced GoToMeeting has released a new feature, InRoom Link, which enables quick and easy integration of existing conference room equipment with GoToMeeting's leading web conferencing solution at no additional cost for GoToMeeting Plus and GoToMeeting 100 customers. InRoom Link and the recently released GoToConference "conference room in a box" system, provide two affordable and turnkey ways to help companies turn any meeting space in to a high-quality group video and audio conference to further unlock the value of team collaboration."A growing number of business leaders are turning to their IT counterparts to power-up meeting spaces with deadsimple tools that help forge stronger team connections with internal teams across dispersed locations, as well customers, prospects, partners and others outside the organization. GoToMeeting helps to foster those relationships with two new solutions that turn any room, from the smallest huddle space, to the largest board room, into a collaborative space with high quality audio and video." said Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn. "InRoom Link, and the extremely affordable GoToConference hardware bundle, can help businesses of any size unlock even more value from their meetings by keeping teams engaged and productive, whenever and wherever they want to meet.""A growing number of businesses are 'videofying' their meeting rooms to enable more immersive and productive meetings with both internal teams and external third-parties,"says Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "In fact, we predict that by 2020, 50 percent of all huddle and conference rooms will be video-enabled. With the recent launch of GoToConference and InRoom Link, GoToMeeting is taking steps in the right direction to support this increase in demand."GoToMeeting InRoom Link and GoToConference solve common problems for companies of all sizes:InRoom Link:• Built for larger businesses that have invested thousands of dollars in conference room equipment and find that over time these pricey systems get pushed aside. InRoom Link is a new feature built in to GoToMeeting to help bring utilization back to legacy conference room hardware.• InRoom Link supports H.323 enabled systems from multiple manufacturers such as Polycom, Lifesize, and Cisco, to integrate GoToMeeting technology into existing device equipment.• Offering a simple setup, users just need to enter their meeting info to join the meeting as an attendee. The camera and microphone on the existing conference room system will automatically share audio and video, while screen-sharing content will load on the room's display, all backed by the reliability and ease-of-use of GoToMeeting.• InRoom Link is available now for GoToMeeting Plus and GoToMeeting 100 customers at no additional cost.GoToConference:• Released earlier this year, GoToConference is built for businesses that have historically found existing conference room systems too expensive, hard to install and difficult to support with their stretched IT resources.• GoToConference includes all the high-quality video and audio equipment needed to easily start or join a GoToMeeting to help turn any room in to a conference room at a fraction of the price of cost of most in-room systems at just $999.Whether businesses need the equipment to create a conference room or the software to integrate with existing hardware, GoToMeeting's two new conference room solutions allow for almost any space to become a collaboration space. And because InRoom Link and GoToConference run through GoToMeeting, users can meet with those both inside and outside of their company without the constraints of traditional in-room systems."Video conferencing used to be a luxury for most businesses because of high setup and maintenance costs. For us, finding the right solution that would offer the best group collaboration experience to all of our internal and external clients meant that we would need to leverage today's technological and social trends with an out of the box solution that would fit our requirements. GoToConference is that solution," said Quintin Bulnes, Desktop Engineer, Information Technology at Advisor Group. "GoToConference has given us an amazingly simple way to add video collaboration services throughout our broker dealer network, all at a low cost and with an amazing customer support team of professionals.""We are thrilled to finally be able to economically bridge our existing room system and the web conference divide with a solid, user friendly, globally tested, and trusted platform through GoToMeeting's InRoom Link," said Oreste Toucheck, IT Analyst at HB Rentals.LogMeIn's Communications and Collaboration portfolioA recognized market leader in Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has a broad portfolio of products that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, market and train to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award winning products such as join.me, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Grasshopper and OpenVoice. LogMeIn's combined communication and collaboration products support over 20 million users, with over 900 million conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 7 million meetings per month, and 12 billion voice minutes per year.Additional Resources:InRoom Link Landing PageGoToConference Landing PageGoToMeeting Conference Room Solutions Landing PageBlog Post