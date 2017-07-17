News By Tag
Simply Good Food Filming Live From Carfest
See great chefs live, we will be at Carfest North filming live from the kitchen.
We will be filming live from the Carfest kitchen and you will be able to see this streamed live on our facebook page Simply Good Food TV.
Simply Good Food TV is an award winning TV station (the food lovers Netflix) bringing you the best cooking programmes from all over the world.
There is also new original TV content from a range of upcoming chefs and TV personalities including Jon Fell, Hari Ghotra, Theo Michaels, Pete Sidwell, Sabrina Zeif, Saira Hamilton , Jenny Tschiesche, Max MacGillivray, Angela Johnson to name a few.
Imagine all your favourite chefs and recipes with a few simple clicks, from how to instructions videos, great food ideas to some of the best factual cookery programme's the world has to offer all in one simple to use platform.
Find out more information at http://www.simplygoodfood.tv
Simply Good Food TV
Simply Good Food TV
