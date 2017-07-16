News By Tag
Anaiah Press announces release of High Country Dilemma by Dena Netherton
About the Book Fallon Hart has landed her dream job—directing the annual melodrama, Miss May's Dilemma. But when Fallon arrives in Pine Ridge, Colorado, she finds her new apartment in flames. To make matters worse, her manager wants her to sing an impossible solo. Her family wants her to give up the theater and join the family jewelry business. And her selfish, controlling ex-fiancé wants her back. The biggest dilemma of all, though, is trying to make everyone happy.
Handsome firefighter, Lucas O'Farrell, is searching for his soul-mate, a lady who'll share his love of the mountains, small-town living, and kids. He knows exactly what he doesn't want: a sophisticated city girl like Fallon. But when they are cast as sweethearts in the melodrama, the attraction is hard to deny. Before he realizes it, he's falling for her—hard—and it's possible she's starting to love him, too. But is love worth the risk if the she's planning to return to Denver at the end of the season?
About Dena NethertonDena Netherton is the author of both Christian Romance and Christian Suspense fiction. Born and raised in northern California, she was educated at Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, the University of Michigan, and the University of Northern Colorado. Her many musical experiences as both a performer and teacher have provided her with delicious memories from which to draw when developing new characters and writing compelling stories. You can find more about Dena at her website: www.denanetherton.me
About Anaiah Press Anaiah Press, based out of Saint Petersburg, Florida, is a Christian publishing house dedicated to presenting quality, faith-based fiction and nonfiction books to the public. Their goal is to provide authors with the close-knit, hands-on experience of working with a small press, while ensuring they don't have to sacrifice quality editing, cover art, and marketing.
To learn more about Anaiah Press, visit www.anaiahpress.com.
