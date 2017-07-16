 
Industry News





July 2017
Anaiah Press announces release of A Furrow So Deep by Penelope Powell

 
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Eden Plantz, Executive Editor of Anaiah Press, announces the release of A Furrow So Deep, a contemporary romance novel by Penelope Powell, on June 22, 2017. The book is available in electronic format through most major and online book retailers.

About the BookAfter thirteen long years, Karen Braden returns home to inherit her grandmother's bed and breakfast, hoping it will provide the kind of future she wants for herself and her daughter. There's only one problem—she'll have to face the past and the one man she's never stopped loving: Dean Anderson.

In the years following Karen's hasty and unexplained departure, Dean built a portfolio of auto dealerships, yet he remains unfulfilled. When he sees Karen again, his hurt resurfaces, clashing with the love he's always had for her. Determined to find out why she left him all those years ago, Dean discovers there's more at stake than just getting answers.

As the truth begins to unravel, Dean and Karen must decide if they can forgive past transgressions and trust God to help them forge a future, better than either could ever anticipate.

About Penelope Powell Though her roots are buried deep in the hills of Middle Tennessee, she now lives in Indiana with her family, and serves in her local church. She loves to entertain, give life to old things, antiquing, reading, and of course writing. View Penelope's website at: http://penelopepowell.com

About Anaiah Press Anaiah Press, based out of Saint Petersburg, Florida, is a Christian publishing house dedicated to presenting quality, faith-based fiction and nonfiction books to the public. Their goal is to provide authors with the close-knit, hands-on experience of working with a small press, while ensuring they don't have to sacrifice quality editing, cover art, and marketing.

To learn more about Anaiah Press, visit www.anaiahpress.com.

