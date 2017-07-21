 
'MAN OF THE HOUSE' Stageplay Debuts AT NJIT University, Saturday, August 12, 2017 AT 5 PM!

One Show Only For This All-Star Cast Of Famous Entertainers In The Worlds of Music And Comedy!
 
 
A'NDRE DAVIS, STAR OF MAN OF THE HOUSE STAGEPLAY
A'NDRE DAVIS, STAR OF MAN OF THE HOUSE STAGEPLAY
 
NEWARK, N.J. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular #1 urban stage play, "Man Of The House," will debut for one night at the Jim Wise Theatre at New Jersey Institute of Technology University (NJIT), 99 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey 07102, on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 5 pm.

The stage play was written, directed and produced by New Jersey recording artist A'ndre Davis, and has been running throughout the Tri-State area since 2014.

 "Man Of The House" is a drama/comedy that centers around one man's struggle to save his relationship and get his life on track, while his woman runs the house and everything in it.  According to Davis, "What's interesting about this play is that it concerns the topic of domestic violence but it has a twist.  In this case, the male is the victim as opposed to being the abuser. There is a comedic aspect to the play, however it never centers around the actual abuse, therefore the audience is being educated while being entertained."

The play stars its writer/producer/director, A'ndre Davis in the leading male role of James. A staple on the R&B music scene, he has opened for such artists as Jaheim, Tamia, Joe, Tank, Brian McKnight, Wendy Williams and Patti LaBelle.  His theatre credits include having appeared and starred in such productions as "After The Walk," featuring Kelly Price, "Underneath It All," featuring Kierra Sheard as well as "Dreamgirls."  The lead female role is held by 90s R&B Diva Monifah along with featured guest Willie Taylor of Day 26, "Chocolate City 2," and "Love & Hip-Hop." Additionally, Pretty Ricki Fontaine, from BET's "Comic View" is among the featured performers for "Man Of The House." The ensemble cast has included  popular singers J-Boog of B2K fame along with Christopher Williams.

Although billed as a "Dramedy"(Drama/Comedy), "Man Of The House" is sure to shed a new light on male domestic abuse, an issue that is very prevalent but seldom ever discussed. For more information regarding the stage play, please go to www.facebook.com/manofthehousestageplay or www.adiamondent.com.Tickets may be purchased by visiting the website at mothm3yr.brownpapertickets.com.

Media Contact
CYNTHIA HORNER, CINNAMON CHIPS MEDIA
732 877-4113
***@aol.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 21, 2017
