'MAN OF THE HOUSE' Stageplay Debuts AT NJIT University, Saturday, August 12, 2017 AT 5 PM!
One Show Only For This All-Star Cast Of Famous Entertainers In The Worlds of Music And Comedy!
The stage play was written, directed and produced by New Jersey recording artist A'ndre Davis, and has been running throughout the Tri-State area since 2014.
"Man Of The House" is a drama/comedy that centers around one man's struggle to save his relationship and get his life on track, while his woman runs the house and everything in it. According to Davis, "What's interesting about this play is that it concerns the topic of domestic violence but it has a twist. In this case, the male is the victim as opposed to being the abuser. There is a comedic aspect to the play, however it never centers around the actual abuse, therefore the audience is being educated while being entertained."
The play stars its writer/producer/
Although billed as a "Dramedy"(Drama/
