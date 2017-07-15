News By Tag
Solarblaze Products Asked to Submit Further Samples to Standup Paddle Mag
Standup Paddle Magazine reached out to Solarblaze Products for a sample of their product for an upcoming photoshoot. The magazine is interested in the way the solar-powered lights can help with the day to day tasks of outdoorsmen and watermen
Solarblaze originally sought to fix lighting problems around the home but as the brand has developed they've realized there are many more potential uses. The light could be used to brighten a walkway on one's way out for an early morning paddle or on the side of an RV for ocean-side camping.
Customers have been very pleased with the performance of Solarblaze's lights on RV's before.
"They stick well and can take being bounced around when the RV travels. As dusk it automatically turns on and provides just enough light to be able to see what you're doing - without bothering your neighbors." – Jeff (Amazon Customer)
Part of Standup Paddle Magazine's mission is to connect its readers with nature. Often this connection inspires a new sense of appreciation for the Earth which creates a desire to preserve its beauty. Solarblaze products are powered by solar energy, an earth-friendly energy source, that appeals perfectly to the people who care about our Earth.
Standup Paddle Magazine was founded by Reid Inouye, a native Hawaiian who always felt a deep connection to the water. After years as a surf promoter in Hawaii, he created the magazine to help strengthen people's connection with the water. He aspires to give everyone the chance to find, educate, and challenge themselves on the water.
Thanks to Solarblaze, Standup can make every step from the doorway to the water easier and eco-friendlier. Solarblaze is for the outdoorsman, the gardener, and now the waterman too.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.
The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/
