 
News By Tag
* Solar Outdoor Lighting
* Solar Security Lights
* Led Wall Lights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bedford
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Solarblaze Products Asked to Submit Further Samples to Standup Paddle Mag

Standup Paddle Magazine reached out to Solarblaze Products for a sample of their product for an upcoming photoshoot. The magazine is interested in the way the solar-powered lights can help with the day to day tasks of outdoorsmen and watermen
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar Outdoor Lighting
* Solar Security Lights
* Led Wall Lights

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Bedford - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
* Features

BEDFORD, N.H. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Standup Paddle Magazine, a magazine for the adventurous waterman, requested further product samples for a photo-shoot. Standup recognized that Solarblaze's lights can be used in a myriad of ways, some perfect for the outdoorsman.

Solarblaze originally sought to fix lighting problems around the home but as the brand has developed they've realized there are many more potential uses. The light could be used to brighten a walkway on one's way out for an early morning paddle or on the side of an RV for ocean-side camping.

Customers have been very pleased with the performance of Solarblaze's lights on RV's before.

"They stick well and can take being bounced around when the RV travels. As dusk it automatically turns on and provides just enough light to be able to see what you're doing - without bothering your neighbors." – Jeff (Amazon Customer)

Part of Standup Paddle Magazine's mission is to connect its readers with nature. Often this connection inspires a new sense of appreciation for the Earth which creates a desire to preserve its beauty. Solarblaze products are powered by solar energy, an earth-friendly energy source, that appeals perfectly to the people who care about our Earth.

Standup Paddle Magazine was founded by Reid Inouye, a native Hawaiian who always felt a deep connection to the water. After years as a surf promoter in Hawaii, he created the magazine to help strengthen people's connection with the water. He aspires to give everyone the chance to find, educate, and challenge themselves on the water.

Thanks to Solarblaze, Standup can make every step from the doorway to the water easier and eco-friendlier. Solarblaze is for the outdoorsman, the gardener, and now the waterman too.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Contact
Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
End
Source:Solarblaze Products
Email:***@solarblazeproducts.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Outdoor Lighting, Solar Security Lights, Led Wall Lights
Industry:Electronics
Location:Bedford - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solar Blaze Products LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share