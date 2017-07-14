LexisNexis organized an exclusive event on "Rethinking Law & Technology" in association with ICCA

LexisNexis organized an exclusive event on the topic "Rethinking Law & Technology" in association with Indian Corporate Counsel Association (ICCA)

-- LexisNexis®, a leading global provider of content and technology solutions, organized an exclusive event – '' in association with Indian Corporate Counsel Association (ICCA) at Leela Kempinski, Gurgaon, on July 06, 2017, evening. The event embarked upon the importance of rapidly moving technology and innovation in the legal industry. The theme of the event was conceptualized keeping in mind the importance of technology and innovation in the legal industry. The event was an initiative by LexisNexis to bring forward the existing technologies in the world and also delve into the future of technology and law.During the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Ganju, Senior Director, Marketing and Sales, LexisNexis India, said, "Online legal tools offer limitless potential once integrated with professional expertise. As other markets are adopting more rapidly, it's likely that the legal industry in India is going to play catch-up in this area over the next few years. Knowledge management, workflow management and artificial intelligenceare what the future is looking at.Legal research and practice management tools like Lexis®India, Lexis® Practical Guidance, LexisNexis® Total Patent™, Patent Strategies, Lexis Affinity, etc., are a unique combination of content and technology that are designed to improve both the efficiency and efficacy of a counsel's intellectual and process capital, as well as the progression of legal professionals to utilize that knowledge more effectively."The event was followed by a panel discussion on the disruption in the legal industry, adoption of innovative online research and workflow solutions, and focus on increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence to operate the business efficiently and effectively. The panel comprised of Ms. Lakshika Joshi, General Counsel & Head - IP & Licensing, Aricent Technologies;Ms. Shanu Saksena, Company Secretary & Area Ethics and Compliance Officer, ISC, GlaxoSmithKline;Mr. Ashok Sharma, President, ICCA; Mr. Parvesh Kheterpal, Head Legal, Lanco Group; Mr. Vishal Kumar Garg; GM & Group Legal Counsel, LM Ericsson AB; and Dr. Akhil Prasad, Country Counsel India, Boeing International Corporation.Ms. Lakshika Joshi said, "My compliments on putting together such a well-organized event. Content was thought provoking and triggered a very engaging discussion amongst the panel and the audience. The topic has paved way for seamless in-house transitions as we are all gearing up for great tech-abled times ahead. Thank you for having us contribute to the discussion and mooting some wonderful possibilities that lie ahead. All eyes on LN for continued innovation and being every lawyer's personal AI assistantJ!"Dr. Akhil Prasad said, "Again Lexis Nexis maintains a high benchmark for a qualitative event. Well done and keep it up."