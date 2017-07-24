Hon'ble CM of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis released 'Mann Ki Baat' Book in Mumbai

Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis released 'Mann Ki Baat' - A social revolution on Radio and presented a copy of the book to His Excellency Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao.

Contact

Sandeep Ganju

+91 124 4774421

***@lexisnexis.com Sandeep Ganju+91 124 4774421

End

--today received the copies of the book 'Mann Ki Baat' - A social revolution on Radio, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The book was released by the, who presented copies to the Governor. The event was also graced by theThe book provides a peek into how one of the most popular leaders of our time approaches an idea like 'Mann Ki Baat' and what its historical value may be. The foreword for the book has been written by the Prime Minister of Japan. Writing about Mann ki Baat, Shinzo Abe says "This book is filled with Prime Minister Modi's enthusiasm for interacting with the people of India, particularly with the youth. I cannot but feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people."The book has been compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organization that is actively working in the realm of policy and governance matters. Based out of New Delhi, Bluekraft brings together a wide spectrum of leading policy makers and young thinkers to debate, discuss, deliberate and formulate new ideas that will enrich India's development trajectory.This book recites the common thread of positivity and optimism that Prime Minister Modi has woven through his Mann Ki Baat and how this thread has been picked up by common Indians to convert it into a mass movement.This book also provides a great opportunity to all Indians to get to know some hitherto unknown facets of Prime Minister's thinking, his beliefsand his thought process. Prime Minister Modi is himself quoted in many chapters of the book and the insights that emerge is perhaps the most important contribution that this book makes.Mann Ki Baat – A Social Revolution on Radio has an interesting chapter that answers a number of behind the scene questions such as What has the Prime Minister spoken most about in these 3 years on this platform? What is it that he has completely avoided speaking about? How many people are even aware that their Prime Minister talks to them through radio every month? Further, there are interesting anecdotes shared by the members of the Prime Minister's core team and people from AIR and MyGov to quench people's curiosity about the minute but interesting details of how despite being the most tech savvy politician of his generation, Prime Minister chose the radio to speak his Mann Ki Baat, how the name and frequency were decided, and how the format was chalked out, among other things.LexisNexis is privileged to participate through this publishing association in the Prime Minister's initiative to build on positive partnerships between the people and the Government through impactful social initiatives. The book is available online on Amazon and on LexisNexis book store and in book retail stores across the country.LexisNexis® Legal & Professional (www.lexisnexis.co.in)is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis® Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.