Hon'ble Justice AK Sikri released a LexisNexis Book Titled 'On The Rise' at Indian Law Institute

Hon'ble Mr. Justice A.K. Sikri released a LexisNexis Book Titled 'On The Rise' at Indian Law Institute; Mr. Fali S. Nariman and Mr. P. Chidambram were the Guests of Honour

-- Hon'ble Mr. Justice A.K. Sikri Book on Wednesday released a book titled 'On the Rise' by Mr. Tariq Khan, Advocate at a high profile event held at Plenary Hall, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi. Guests of Honour were Mr. P Chidambaram and Mr. Fali S Nariman. The book release function was attended by over 200 people including Supreme Court and High Court Judges, Politicians, Senior Advocates, Partners of top Indian Law Firms, Top Executives from MNCs, Legal Heads of MNCs, Academicians, etc. The event was witnessed by a gathering of law students across the country including students from Jindal Global Law School, National Law University Delhi, Amity Law School, Manav Rachna University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia, Indian Law institute, University School of Law and Legal Studies and many more.The event commenced with Mr. Sachin Tripathi from Lexis Nexis India giving a very warm Welcome Address to the august gathering. Mr. Sachin also enlightened the audience about the theme of the book. This was followed by the captivating words and narratives by Hon'ble Mr. Justice AK Sikri. He praised the diligent efforts of all the stars of the book i.e. the contributors who have been brought together to contribute under one head. What is the function of the court we are here to uphold the rule of law and to ensure justice is done to people and their fundamental rights are protected and enforced, particularly marginalised sections of the society. He quoted Aharon Barak, former chief justice of Israel who said that there are two important functions of judges firstly, to uphold constitution and rule of law; and secondly, to bridge the gap between the law and the society. He also said making junior bar strong is very very important for success of our judicial and legal system. He also said that this book must be in the hands of every young lawyer who is hoping to make a mark in the legal profession.Mr. P. Chidambram graced the audience with his ever-encouraging words. He emphasised on the changing dynamics of the legal profession and the efforts put in by the new generation to succeed as a lawyer. He has written an elaborate Foreword in the book and he was kind enough to read up a few lines from the same. He also said that lawyers must grab every opportunity to argue before the court especially an opportunity to argue a case against a senior lawyer because that is the best way to test your skills. He said young lawyers should never be intimidated with the age and experience of the lawyer on the other side.Mr.Fali S. Nariman lit up the audience's attention with his exemplary analogies, limericks and anecdotes to quote from his personal life. He said that one must remain occupied and keep learning and undertake work even if it doesn't pay but gives experience, for value of Rupee may go down, but the same is not true for experience. He motivated the audience by saying that one must remain honest in his purpose and not in terms of paying taxes only. The best part of his speech was the reference in which he quoted speech of American Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts' speech wherein he wished that life treat us unfairly to teach the value of justice.Mr. Tariq Khan, overwhelmed by the present response, presented his vote of thanks and concluded by giving due credit to all the contributors, family and friends.The main event was followed by High Tea and interaction with Mr. Tariq Khan and the contributors to the book.