SPV Grid Penetration Study: Effect of Increasing Solar PV Grid Penetration

 
AUROVILLE, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has set a limit of 30% as the maximum level of solar energy grid penetration at the distribution transformer level. Auroville Consulting collaborated with World Resource Institute (WRI) and under Tamil Nadu Energy Governance Initiative completed a pilot project to study impact of higher solar penetration on selected distribution transformer in Tamil Nadu state. The purpose of this study was to monitor and evaluate technical implications, if any, of crossing the limit of 30%.

The technical parameters that were monitored include voltage at various locations in the Low Tension (LT) network, and bidirectional energy flow (active and reactive) on the LT side of the distribution transformer. Matrimandir and Maroma distribution transformers in Auroville were selected for the study. As part of this project, monitoring devices were also installed at several points on low tension (LT) side of distribution transformer micro-grid.

The study report with a detailed overview findings and discussions is available at http://aurovilleconsulting.com/system/attachments/2017_-_SPV_Grid_Penetration_Study.pdf?1500539693

 For more information, contact us at info@aurovilleconsulting.com
Tags:Sol, Sustainability
Industry:Energy
Location:Auroville - Puducherry - India
