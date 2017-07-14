News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SPV Grid Penetration Study: Effect of Increasing Solar PV Grid Penetration
The technical parameters that were monitored include voltage at various locations in the Low Tension (LT) network, and bidirectional energy flow (active and reactive) on the LT side of the distribution transformer. Matrimandir and Maroma distribution transformers in Auroville were selected for the study. As part of this project, monitoring devices were also installed at several points on low tension (LT) side of distribution transformer micro-grid.
The study report with a detailed overview findings and discussions is available at http://aurovilleconsulting.com/
For more information, contact us at info@aurovilleconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse