Smart Irrigation System: Buddha Garden, Auroville
This work is part of a wider research project titled Smart Control Optimisation of Renewable Resources (SCORRES) funded by Innovate UK. The main objective of SCORRES is to develop financially viable, robust, location specific irrigation systems for the Indian agricultural sector. The system will be designed to deliver 'right-time, right-volume' irrigation to farms, reducing water & energy consumption, increasing crop yields & food nutrient content and improving soil condition. The "smart" part of the system is ICT software, which designs, forecasts and controls the crop-specific irrigation. A water balance model uses crop information combined with soil moisture data from sensors and weather forecasting to control solenoid valves, which activate the irrigation.
The weather forecasting includes rain, solar radiation, wind and temperature feeding information to the water balance model. Self-learning algorithms wcj improve the irrigation forecasts to respond to crop needs. The ICT system also optimises the solar PVs and batteries to energies solar pumps and irrigation delivery. The project develops clean technology that addresses the soil-water-energy-
