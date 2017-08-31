News By Tag
Planning of Sustainable Industrial Parks
The risks associated with industrial development include increasing pollution levels, overuse of natural resources, and increasing amounts of waste and wastewater, leading to endangerment of ecosystems. 150 river stretches and 43 industrial areas have already been classified as critically polluted by the Central Pollution Control Board way back in 2009." Source: http://seip.igep.in/
In collaboration with GIZ Gmbh, WRI India and local experts, Auroville Consulting worked with the managers of industrial parks in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for assessing their parks on sustainability benchmarks, as well as to plan new industrial parks taking the environment into account. Participants interacted with experts on sustainable master planning, water management, waste management, earth architecture, energy efficiency, renewable energy, low-carbon mobility and ecological landscape among others.
Here's a short video on the challenges faced, and process used for planning green industrial parks: https://youtu.be/
