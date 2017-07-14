 
Imarticus Learning Hosting Free Webinar on Analytics Week

Imarticus Learning has conceptualized a unique program, with an enthusiastic initiative in mind. We present to you a week full of free webinars on analytics.
 
 
Webinar - Analytics Speakers Blog
 
MUMBAI, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Imarticus Learning has conceptualized a unique program, with an enthusiastic initiative in mind. We present to you a week full of free webinars on analytics, which will be working as a one on one consultations as a part of the live webinars on Social Media and another live webinar on analytics in technology.

Date: 20th July – 27th July

Highlights:

Imarticus has organized free 1 to 1 Career Counselling, where you can get Expert Counselling on improving your current Profile.

You can visit any of our 7 centres located at Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

•Free Career Counselling and get all your queries answered.

•Industry Endorsed Classroom and Online Programs

•Bring along your CV and get a clear vision and career path with the help of the counsellor.

•Located Conveniently at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

•Placement Assurance and Assistance through our Online and Classroom Programs.


Webinar 1: Live Webinar on Analytics in Social Media

•The agenda for the webinar will be to understand the Industry Landscape with social media giant Facebook and choosing your career transition.

The webinar will give you an overview of the Industry and particular case studies of Analytics on Day-to-Day Basis.

Webinar 2: Live Webinar on Analytics in Technology

•The agenda will be about the understanding of the Industry Landscape with technology giant Microsoft and you will Get the required information to make your transition in Analytics and Technology to improve your current profile.

To know more visit : http://imarticus1.viewpage.co/analytics-week

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a professional education institute focused on bridging the gap between industry & academia by offering certified industry-endorsed courses in Business Analysis. Their objective is to provide aspiring candidates with the perfect launching pad to jumpstart their career.

