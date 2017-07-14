Educational Trivia Cards and Map Puzzle

 
Trivia Cards & Map Puzzle
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- After many years of publishing various educational materials Louis F. Mlecka anounces his retirement and has many trivia cards in inventory.

Mlecka said these trivia cards and map puzzle have been a large contributor towards helping people  know America .

He also said in order to get those remaining to people that can benefit we need help from charity and other non-profit organizations throughout the United States.

Each card represents a state and includes information and events, history geography that pertain to that state.

The back of each card contains part of a puzzle and when assembled makes into a large map of the United States

There is nothing else on the market that provides a map puzzle as part of the trivia cards,  There is no better way to know America than to put a map puzzle together according to Mlecka. and all citizens should know all the states and capitals plus location of all the major cities. Knowing where various famous people were born and lived can be interesting.

For more information please contact mlecka@att.net.
End
Source:Louis Mlecka and P,A. Mlecka
Email:***@att.net Email Verified
Phone:3527962089
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P.A.Mlecka, Publisher PRs
