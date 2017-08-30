Country(s)
Brooksville lawyer Robert Morris Takes Money Without Performing
Florida Bar ACAP corruptly overlooks complaints against Brooksville lawyer Robert Morris
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Louis F. Mlecka has personally witnessed that the Florida Bar is corrupt and obstructs justice. He has been monitoring actions of the Bar since 2014.
The Florida Supreme Court claims to have only a limited jurisdiction over the Bar which allows them to do pretty much as they please being it right or wrong.
Mlecka believes the Florida Bar was established to monitor the legal actions taken by all lawyers practicing in Florida and provide a review for citizens complaints against lawyers that have violated the Rules of Conduct established by the Florida Bar.
However, Mlecka finds after over three years of monitoring that over 95% of the complaints against Florida lawyers are disposed of by form letters by ACAP, which is the Bar's review authority which is composed of lawyer employees which the Bar claims are not subject to obeying the Rules of Conduct. Very seldom does the complaint go beyond one person that acts as investigator, judge and jury and makes the final decision as to the merits of the complaint. Due process is not allowed and in many cases the lawyer complained against is not required to answer the complaint.
Mlecka maintains a website where people can view the details of various actions taken . Just recently proof was established that two ACAP lawyers committed a corrupt act and obstructed justice during a complaint against Brooksville lawyer Robert Morris.
Mlecka invites people to contact him if they have found the Florida Bar to be unfair regarding their complaints. He can be contacted by e-mail or phone as listed in his website
Mlecka said he would also like to hear from people in other states as to how their Bar Association handles complaints against their lawyers.
