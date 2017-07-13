 
BayCoast Bank sponsors two Meeting Street School/Schwartz Center events

 
 
SWANSEA, Mass. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- BayCoast Bank  has donated $10,000 in sponsorship of two events hosted by Meeting Street School/The Schwartz Center.

Meeting Street School, located in Providence, Rhode Island, and The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, offer a variety of educational, therapeutic and diagnostic services for children with special needs.  Their unique programs provide a tailored curriculum, working with families to ensure that each child is acquiring the skills needed to grow and learn.

BayCoast Bank's recent $10,000 donation sponsored the Fishing for a Cause/Seaside Dinner held in June and the 29th Annual Walk & 5K Race, slated for September 16th.

The 7th Annual Fishing for a Cause/Seaside Dinner is the organization's signature fundraiser, attracting an average of 400 dinner guests and participating anglers.  The upcoming Walk & 5K Race attracts an average of 1,000 participants annually.  The event committee for the race is led by BayCoast Bank staff members Paul Mello, Nicole Almeida and Diane Medeiros.  The popular event is based out of Fort Taber in New Bedford.

In addition to the recent $10,000 sponsorships, BayCoast Bank donated $1,500 to the Meeting Street School/Schwartz Center annual telethon earlier this year.

"It gives the entire staff great pleasure to contribute to the outstanding programs offered by Meeting Street School and its Massachusetts counterpart The Schwartz Center," said Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank.  "Their mission to provide children who are at risk or have developmental disabilities with the support and tools they need for success has enriched the lives of countless families."

About BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI.  BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities.  Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states.  Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.

Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
Source:BayCoast Bank
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
