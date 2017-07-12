 
News By Tag
* Flex class share price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Flex Class Holdings Inc. Records Steepest Fall In Share Price

Flex Class Holdings witnessed massive decline in its share price on the private markets which eroded US $3.5 billion of its market cap.
 
MUMBAI, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Flex Class Holdings Inc. is witnessing a massive fall in its share price even though the revenues increased 50% to US $132 million. The share price on the OTC Pre-Market touched an all time low of US $6.82 with a volume of over a million shares, as compared to daily average 19,250 (3 months).

The share price touched a high of US $66.16 on Friday last week which took the valuation of the company to record US $4 billion, the market cap currently has fallen under US $500 million due to massive sell off.

According to Flex Class officials, one of the existing investor is selling stocks in massive quantities to fund their personal requirements which has resulted in massive downfall of the share price. The company has failed to support its falling share price in absence of active market makers.

Flex Class is proposing IPO under Regulation A+, the massive fall in its share price may delay its listing plan.

The company will issue a statement next week explaining the cause of downfall in the share price.

http://www.flexprimemba.com

Contact
Flex Class Holdings
***@flexclass.org
End
Source:Aditya Pathak
Email:***@flexclass.org Email Verified
Tags:Flex class share price
Industry:Business
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Flex Class News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share