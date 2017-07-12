Flex Class Holdings Inc. Records Steepest Fall In Share Price

Flex Class Holdings witnessed massive decline in its share price on the private markets which eroded US $3.5 billion of its market cap.

-- Flex Class Holdings Inc. is witnessing a massive fall in its share price even though the revenues increased 50% to US $132 million. The share price on the OTC Pre-Market touched an all time low of US $6.82 with a volume of over a million shares, as compared to daily average 19,250 (3 months).The share price touched a high of US $66.16 on Friday last week which took the valuation of the company to record US $4 billion, the market cap currently has fallen under US $500 million due to massive sell off.According to Flex Class officials, one of the existing investor is selling stocks in massive quantities to fund their personal requirements which has resulted in massive downfall of the share price. The company has failed to support its falling share price in absence of active market makers.Flex Class is proposing IPO under Regulation A+, the massive fall in its share price may delay its listing plan.The company will issue a statement next week explaining the cause of downfall in the share price.