Flex Class To Raise US $5 Million or Rs 34 Crores Before Mini-IPO

 
 
LEWES, Del. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Flex Class Holdings Inc. (FCHI) before its proposed Regulation A+ offering or the Mini-IPO this year is proposing to raise US $5 million or Rs. 34 crores through the private placement of shares to the institutional investors.

FCHI is in talks with the venture banks and may close on the private offering before the end of February, 2017. The valuation at which the shares might be placed may surpass US $1 billion or Rs. 6,800 crores.

The Regulation A+ offering will is proposed to be propelled before the finish of March this year where FCHI may raise extra US $6 million or Rs. 40.80 crores of funding.

FCHI, has as of late isolated it's business college from its proposed online school education business. FCHI will work two distinct sites www.flexclass.in for the online school education and www.flexonlinemba.com for it's online business school.

www.flexclass.in will concentrate on the Indian school curriculum. FCHI through it's low prices courses may upset the developing business of online education in India.

FCHI's online MBA school is transforming itself into a skill development platform where online MBA will be the core source of revenue.

FCHI is proposing to include 600 new skill development courses to www.flexonlinemba.com.

http://www.flexonlinemba.com

Flex Class Holdings Inc.
