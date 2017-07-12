News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Edgar Cayce Heals with Jack Rosen at Unity of Sussex County
The talk and discussion will introduce attendees to Edgar Cayce, the "father of holistic medicine." Jack Rosen, facilitator, will discuss Cayce's philosophy of healing and show a few video demonstrations on Cayce's work. Jack will also lead a workshop on some of the Edgar Cayce Remedies, including healing Parkinson's disease, Raynaud's disease and Arthritis. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to make and apply Edgar Cayce remedies as well.
Jack Rosen, Edgar Cayce scholar, is former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the A.R.E. Edgar Cayce Center NYC. Rosen has been using the Edgar Cayce remedies and teaching people how to use and make them for over fifty years. He has given workshops at the NYC Center on Edgar Cayce for the past fifteen years. He has given workshops at the Wainwright House, The Learning Annex, The New Health Expo and been a guest on the Gary Null Show. He has been on numerous local cable television shows in Westchester and Manhattan.
Edgar Cayce (1877-1945) has been called the "sleeping prophet," the "father of holistic medicine" and the most documented psychic of the 20th century. Cayce was born on a farm in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, in 1877, and his psychic abilities began to appear as early as childhood. As an adult, Cayce would put himself into a state of meditation, connecting with the universal consciousness and from this state, came his "readings." From holistic health and the treatment of illness to dream interpretation and reincarnation, Cayce's readings and insights offer practical help and advice to individuals from all walks of life, even today.
The talk and discussion as well as the remedies workshop will take place at Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Rd, Lafayette, NJ 07848. The talk and discussion will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and costs $15. The remedies workshop will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and costs $25. Attendees can purchase tickets for both the talk and workshop for $35. To learn more, go online to http://tree-
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center that provides personalized natural services to heal spirit, mind and body in a safe environment where the community can grow personally, professionally and socially through the use of its foundation MARCI® – Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.
Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@tree-health.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse