January 2018
TTOHC Hosts More Yoga Classes at the American Legion Post 86

 
 
Julie Lain Trilling, YRT, Childlight Yoga Instructor
Julie Lain Trilling, YRT, Childlight Yoga Instructor
 
NEWTON, N.J. - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- 2018 begins with more Yoga classes at the American Legion in Andover, NJ.  "Mommy & Me - Music, Movement and Yoga" is offered for moms/caregivers and children. "Chair Yoga" is continuing for those who desire a gentle approach to better health and flexibility. For those who have graduated from Chair Yoga, "Gentle Mat Yoga" is now being offered.

"Mommy & Me - Music, Movement and Yoga" is a six-week series for caregiver/child and two- to four-year old's. The class series combines preschooler-friendly yoga poses with songs and stories. It is customized for preschoolers' curiosities to learn yoga through social interaction, repetition, and play. Children will learn how to release anger, improve motor skills, and increase focus by actively following directions. No yoga experience is required. This weekly series begins Thursday, January 25th, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

"Chair Yoga" has been very successful with Julie Lain Trilling at the American Legion, bringing students to a more flexible and stronger capacity.  The weekly class is for those with physical challenges, limited mobility, seniors, pregnant women and those recovering from an injury.  Students practice sitting in a chair with options to stand. "Chair Yoga" is a great way to learn postures to do from a desk, car, or any other time you're sitting. Students work in and out of postures to increase strength and flexibility while allowing time to rest, breathe and integrate.  These weekly classes are ongoing on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

For those looking for more than "Chair Yoga" but still wish to go easy on their bodies, "Gentle Mat Yoga" is now offered.  "Gentle Mat Yoga" provides a safe and encouraging environment to learn the foundations of a yoga practice, while allowing the body to release tension and de-stress. The focus is on stretching and toning muscles, breathing exercises and meditation. Students will develop strength, stamina and flexibility while relaxing and rejuvenating the body and mind.   These weekly classes are ongoing on Mondays from 5:00-6:15 p.m. beginning January 29th.

All three yoga classes are facilitated by Julie Lain Trilling, RYT.  Julie is a Registered Yoga Teacher and Certified Childlight Yoga Instructor, studying and practicing yoga since 2000 and certified in "Chair Yoga."  She is trained in the Nationally fsbdt acclaimed Childlight Yoga for Yoga and Mindfulness for Children, Advanced Teaching Concepts for Yoga and Mindfulness for Children and Yoga and mindfulness in Schools. Julie initiated yoga and mindfulness programs at local day care centers and preschools and volunteers at Project Self-Sufficiency's Little Sprouts Early Learning Center teaching Yoga and Mindfulness classes. She recently completed a "Music, Movement & Yoga" program at Stepping Stone School in Branchville, NJ, supported by the Universal Children's Fund.

TTOHC partners with the American Legion Post 86, located at 20 Yates Ave in Andover, NJ.  These yoga classes take place in the Legion's beautiful and expansive great hall with a wall of windows to brighten the experience.  Through working with the American Legion, TTOHC is delighted to salute and contribute in helping our veterans thrive.

"Mommy and Me - Music, Movement and Yoga" is a six-week weekly series for $72 per family. Family fee includes one to two adults plus up to two children.  Any additional children would be $35 for the series.  "Chair Yoga" is $12/class or $60 for six classes. "Gentle Mat Yoga" is $12/class or $60 for six classes. No one will be turned away for financial reasons.  Please speak to the teacher to make an arrangement. To learn more about these and other classes, go online to http://tree-health.com or call (973) 500-8813.

About the American Legion

The American Legion is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding and supporting active military and their families, retired military and veterans as well as children and community charities.

About TTOHC (The Tree of Health Center

TTOHC is a Natural and Spiritual Health Center. We provide services and classes to evolve the spirit, mind & body. Personal and professional growth is achieved through the spiritual foundation of MARCI®. MARCI® is an acronym for Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.

Source:The Tree of Health Center
Email:***@intentionalpower.net Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2018
