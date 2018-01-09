News By Tag
TTOHC Hosts More Yoga Classes at the American Legion Post 86
"Mommy & Me - Music, Movement and Yoga" is a six-week series for caregiver/child and two- to four-year old's. The class series combines preschooler-
"Chair Yoga" has been very successful with Julie Lain Trilling at the American Legion, bringing students to a more flexible and stronger capacity. The weekly class is for those with physical challenges, limited mobility, seniors, pregnant women and those recovering from an injury. Students practice sitting in a chair with options to stand. "Chair Yoga" is a great way to learn postures to do from a desk, car, or any other time you're sitting. Students work in and out of postures to increase strength and flexibility while allowing time to rest, breathe and integrate. These weekly classes are ongoing on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
For those looking for more than "Chair Yoga" but still wish to go easy on their bodies, "Gentle Mat Yoga" is now offered. "Gentle Mat Yoga" provides a safe and encouraging environment to learn the foundations of a yoga practice, while allowing the body to release tension and de-stress. The focus is on stretching and toning muscles, breathing exercises and meditation. Students will develop strength, stamina and flexibility while relaxing and rejuvenating the body and mind. These weekly classes are ongoing on Mondays from 5:00-6:15 p.m. beginning January 29th.
All three yoga classes are facilitated by Julie Lain Trilling, RYT. Julie is a Registered Yoga Teacher and Certified Childlight Yoga Instructor, studying and practicing yoga since 2000 and certified in "Chair Yoga." She is trained in the Nationally fsbdt acclaimed Childlight Yoga for Yoga and Mindfulness for Children, Advanced Teaching Concepts for Yoga and Mindfulness for Children and Yoga and mindfulness in Schools. Julie initiated yoga and mindfulness programs at local day care centers and preschools and volunteers at Project Self-Sufficiency's Little Sprouts Early Learning Center teaching Yoga and Mindfulness classes. She recently completed a "Music, Movement & Yoga" program at Stepping Stone School in Branchville, NJ, supported by the Universal Children's Fund.
TTOHC partners with the American Legion Post 86, located at 20 Yates Ave in Andover, NJ. These yoga classes take place in the Legion's beautiful and expansive great hall with a wall of windows to brighten the experience. Through working with the American Legion, TTOHC is delighted to salute and contribute in helping our veterans thrive.
"Mommy and Me - Music, Movement and Yoga" is a six-week weekly series for $72 per family. Family fee includes one to two adults plus up to two children. Any additional children would be $35 for the series. "Chair Yoga" is $12/class or $60 for six classes. "Gentle Mat Yoga" is $12/class or $60 for six classes. No one will be turned away for financial reasons. Please speak to the teacher to make an arrangement. To learn more about these and other classes, go online to http://tree-
About the American Legion
The American Legion is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding and supporting active military and their families, retired military and veterans as well as children and community charities.
About TTOHC (The Tree of Health Center
TTOHC is a Natural and Spiritual Health Center. We provide services and classes to evolve the spirit, mind & body. Personal and professional growth is achieved through the spiritual foundation of MARCI®. MARCI® is an acronym for Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.
