TTOHC Brings Yoga for Moms & Kids and Chair Yoga to the American Legion Post 86
"Music, Movement and Yoga" is a caregiver/child class for two- to four-year olds. This fun and engaging eight-week class series combines unique preschooler-
"Chair Yoga" is a gentle practice open to all. It is a particularly good class for people with physical challenges, limited mobility, seniors, pregnant women and those recovering from an injury. As the name implies, students will practice primarily sitting in a chair with options to stand. Since our society sits so often, "Chair Yoga: is a great way to learn postures to do from a desk, car, or any other time you're sitting. "Chair Yoga" is incredibly relaxing in part because of the heavy emphasis on breathing techniques and relaxation. Students work in and out of postures to increase strength and flexibility while allowing ample time to rest and integrate. These weekly classes begin October 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and run weekly through December 14.
"Music, Movement and Yoga" and "Chair Yoga" are facilitated by Julie Lain Trilling, wcj RYT, a familiar face in Sussex County. Julie is a Registered Yoga Teacher and Certified Childlight Yoga Instructor, studying and practicing yoga since 2000. She has completed the 200-hour HA-THA Yoga Method teacher training with Delia Quigley and Denise Kay, and then became certified in "Chair Yoga." Julie recently attended Nationally acclaimed Childlight Yoga trainings on Yoga and Mindfulness for Children, Advanced Teaching Concepts for Yoga and Mindfulness for Children and Yoga and mindfulness in Schools. Julie initiated yoga and mindfulness programs at local day care centers and preschools and volunteers at Project Self-Sufficiency's Little Sprouts Early Learning Center teaching Yoga and Mindfulness classes.
All classes will be held at the American Legion, Post 86, 20 Yates Ave, Newton, NJ, 07860. "Music, Movement and Yoga" is an eight-week weekly series for $120 per family. Family fee includes one to two adults plus up to two children. Any additional children would be $60 for the series. "Chair Yoga" is $12/class or $60 for six classes. No one will be turned away for financial reasons. Please speak to the teacher to make an arrangement. To learn more about these and other classes, go online to http://tree-
About the American Legion
The American Legion is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding and supporting active military and their families, retired military and veterans as well as children and community charities.
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center that provides personalized natural services to heal spirit, mind and body. This is offered in a safe environment where the community can grow personally, professionally and socially using its foundation MARCI® – Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.
Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@tree-health.com
