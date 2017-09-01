News By Tag
* TTOHC
* Reiki
* Meditation
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
September Brings Reiki & Meditation Training at TTOHC
TTOHC's eight-week course, Meditation for Memory Improvement offers an antidote for those concerned about Alzheimer's or those struggling with focus and concentration. The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) has proven that this course, when properly followed, improves brain function and memory loss. ARPF's research shows that highly stressed people are able to reduce their stress and actually improve the health of their genes by doing this meditation 12 minutes a day, making them healthier and longer lived. ARPF believes, if everyone practiced this meditation every day, it is reasonable to think that dramatically fewer people would get Alzheimer's disease.
The practice of Reiki is more popular than ever, as an increasing number of our population is exposed to its noninvasive healing benefits. Anyone can learn this natural healing technique over a 3-day intensive training program. At the end of the third day, participants will be certified in Reiki I, enabling them to practice Reiki on themselves and their loved ones (including their beloved pets). Reiki treatment can help you heal more quickly. It promotes relaxation, makes you feel at peace, and reduces your stress, allowing your body's own healing mechanisms to begin to function more effectively.
Mindfulness has been practiced for over 2,500 years, changing the lives of all who faithfully follow its time-tested teachings. TTOHC's eight-week course helps students immediately experience the benefits of mindfulness practice through gentle meditation techniques and discussion. They learn the role that breathing plays in Mindfulness practice, how to deepen their understanding and acceptance of themselves through observing their thoughts and actions, and ultimately experience the world through compassion without judgment.
Meditation for Memory Improvement begins Thursday, September 14 from 7:00-8:30 p.m., continuing each Thursday through November 2. The fee is $100 for eight weeks. Reiki I Certification Training takes place on Friday, September 15, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 17, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This course offers 18 CEUs for those requiring continuing education credits. The fee is $250. Mindful Meditation for Beginners begins Monday, September 18, from 7:00-9:00 p.m., continuing each Monday through November 6. The fee is $150. To learn more about these and other upcoming events, go online to http://tree-
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center that provides personalized natural services to heal spirit, mind and body in a safe environment where the community can grow personally, professionally and socially through the use of its foundation MARCI® – Mindfulness, Awareness, Responsibility, Compassion and Intuition.
Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@tree-health.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse