NetClicks Becomes First Large Online Media Company to Accept Bitcoin

Customers for NetClicks will soon be able to pay using BitCoin (BTC) for their recurring traffic subscriptions.
 
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The number of internet companies and marketing service providers who accept Bitcoin is almost zero. In most cases, these entities feel no reason to do so due to the cutting edge nature of cryptocurrencies and lack of widespread use.

NetClicks, the premiere Internet Marketing Service Provider, feels now is a good time to provide its customers with the convenience of cryptocurrencies and has initially adopted Bitcoin (BTC).

NetClicks has quietly become a respected player in the market. Serving millions of unique marketing impressions (known as "clicks") each month, its "invitation only" platform has acquired a customer base ranging from industry veteran corporations to new companies and individuals alike. This latest move by the company has further differentiated NetClicks as a provider who places its customers first while keeping an extraordinary high level of quality.


NetClicks Accepts Bitcoin Payments

NetClicks has moved to accept BitCoin for payment for their high end "paid to click" subscription based marketing services. This means customers can pay for their campaigns with Bitcoin moving forward. This new payment method is expected to greatly reduce campaign lead times as transactions go from taking up to seven business days to complete to an almost instant transasction for both domestic and international customers. This feature is expected to be available during the 4th quarter of 2017.

Although only Bitcoin will be accepted first, NetClicks employees have rumored that the company will accept other cryptocurrecies as well, sometime in the future.

For more information, please visit http://www.NetClicks.biz.

Contact
Jeremy
Customer Service Manager
***@gmail.com
End
Source:NetClicks - A DMG Company
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
