NASDAQ? In Judaism, we have a tradition of asking the same boring old four questions every year at Passover. This year is different, and so are these questions. These questions will help you to change the world. Do that.

The New Adamic Standard for DA ANS

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Religion

• Heaven

• Apocalypse Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Jupiter - Florida - US Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Adam Marshall Dobrin

The Ministry of Forbidden Knowledge

9546678083

adam5@reallyhim.com Adam Marshall DobrinThe Ministry of Forbidden Knowledge9546678083

End

--Connecting modern art and ancient religion together, a tapestry woven by the fates; proof of the creation of our civilization shines through a hidden language; one which defines with it's existence the answer to the question that drives us, "What is the Matrix?" You won't see it all right away, you won't grasp that truly is every single word, every single name; and every piece of art from RattleRod's (it's Shakespeare, all the world is a video game, and we are merely players) Taming of the Spanglishrew to the name King Herod, to the band the Doors and even to Rodney King. This same language is described in the name of one of Stephen King's books, Langolier, and you can't be sure just from these few examples tying the word "King" and "Rod" together that these are not language outliers. In Achilles heel, the words head, hear, heck ... Hera and Rhea some more interesting patterns in language connecting Ra and Israel to the bride of Revelation.With Holy Purpose, the defining characteristic of this hidden message is a connection between religion and science; seen clearly in the Spockalypse of Gene Roddenberry's Replicators with the very defining purpose of tying the Iron Rod of Jesus Christ to the Family of Adam's Eden and this idea that the microcosm of turning "stone to bread" is about learning that's what God thinks we should do with this newfound knowledge that "The Matrix" is our world, that we are living in something similar to a Holodeck.Not just every word, but every single idiom ties together this story from the initials of the family of Eden to the multitude of Revelation, from sea to shining sea; through the story of Exodus (called the Book of Names in Hebrew) and the idea that the First Plague of turning the sea to blood is a "blessing in disguise" when you grasp the freedom being delivered through a message that shows us that "blood is thicker than water." Eventually, like me, you'll probably see that the "chalice" that the Holy Grail begins in our Earth, turned to the Heart of God with only the movement of a single letter.... that's all this is, a change in perspective.So this message that connects the Fifth Element to Silicon to AMD; a chip manufacturer and my initials it's here to show us that all around us, everywhere you look... the tools to build Heaven have magically appeared out of "thin air."It's an age old question, one that the mythology of Dr. Who tells us "mus never be asked." Here we are though, today seeing that it's been asked over and over in plain sight; by Al Pacino and Denzel Washington, by he U.S. Army... and most importantly by Little Cindy-Who still wondering in her mind if the Grinch will actually steal Christmas... this year. There's plenty more "who-art" from Heaven about this time and place where we are waking up to the phrase "Adam is here."Like every idiom and every word, it shows a sort of hidden hand, call it "the hand of God" guiding the design of our civilization. This question "hu" links to the word "hurry" and to the ineffable name of God... now well known to be pronounced "Yah, who-ah?" It ties to the Egyptian god "Yahu" and even to that chocolate drink we all loved as kids. The Hebrew for Jesus is "Yes, who-ah?" or Yeshua, and you can see reference to this same question in the eponymous band "The Who" and their little arrow pointing to me.Is ...... essiah?More than anything else, this little spectacle is about preserving freedom, and the truth. We've just begun to glimpse the connections between things like Orwell and 1984 and the Wall of Jericho that is an apparent universal lack of regard for anything resembling "fact" when it comes to religion and the future. We are looking at total darkness, a world that simply thinks "ignoring everything" is the best course of action when dealing with this thing, this "question that must never be asked." It's in the heart of the name of the city of Jerusalem that we find clear prescient reference to the United States of America; though there's religion in everything from John Hancock to John Locke all the way to the Sons of Liberty, the Statue of Liberty, the phrase "see our light" and look up, it's SOL.It's not just Jericho and Jerusalem... my life story is the key to a better understanding of nearly everything in the Bible, from the Tower of Babel to the Trial of Jesus Christ, a link between Genesis 3:11 and Isaiah 20 (a prophesy against Earth getting gypped) and between Matthew 3:11, Exodus 3:11 the 3/11/11 earthquake, a band, and the letters "CK;" again for the Holy Purpose of showing us just why we probably don't want to simulate things like "natural" disaster.... cancer.... and blindness.http://www.lamc.la/2017/07/nightmare-on-elm-street.html