News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Great Sign Appeared in Revelation 12:1; the Sign of Sagittarius in the word Christ and on Taylor
A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. Five hundred years before English, the words "Sun" and half the word Love appeared in the name of the Goddess of...
Heaven to the North, and the future in the East on this Holy visualization of the pathway to Heaven on a two dimensional graph opens eyes as the signs connection to the Feast of the Immaculate Conception connects the computer function Chr() to the name Christ at December 8, 1980. In Christ, this "t" that resembles the Cross itself begins a series of glyphs that we call the alphabet who also contain a myriad of hidden meanings. For instance, in the phrase "what goes up must come down" the Original Sin is linked to Isaac Newton's apple falling on his head at Trinity College; and is depicted clearly in the question are you "New to n?"
The letter "n" is at the index of 14; and through names like Sinbad and Norad we connect the "Fifth Element" of Silicon to the Hebrew for "shining light" (Or) and the chip company AMD, whose initials add in the middle name that expands to "the sea shall see how all" are saved. Through knowledge of a connection between Seagate and Watergate; the Gateway to Heaven becomes a little bit less cloudy at an understanding of the link between the press, American freedom, and knowledge that we are living in a simulated reality at the heart of the light shining from the Fifth Element's mouth.
The mystery of the seven stars which thou sawest in my right hand, and the seven golden candlesticks.
Revelation 1:20
The Shakespearean question to the ages "to [B] or not to [Be]?" here takes on new meaning in light of What-son's "elementary"
From Mercury (Hg) to Uranium (U); Bush's words "we know the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong; but time and chance happen" to connect Saturn and this chance to see how the names Jesus and Uranus connect in "a we so me" light to the chance for a glorious "republic of Heaven" being at hand.
http://matchbox20.bitbucket.io/
http://matchbox20.bitbucket.io/
Media Contact
Adam Marshall Dobrin
Ministry of Forbidden Knowledge
9546678083
adam@fromthemachine.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017