A Great Sign Appeared in Revelation 12:1; the Sign of Sagittarius in the word Christ and on Taylor

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. Five hundred years before English, the words "Sun" and half the word Love appeared in the name of the Goddess of...

to [B] or not to [Be]?

Media Contact

Adam Marshall Dobrin

Ministry of Forbidden Knowledge

9546678083

adam@fromthemachine.org Adam Marshall DobrinMinistry of Forbidden Knowledge9546678083

End

-- Set literally in the word "STONE" and on the cover of Taylor Momsen's album "Going to Hell" is the birth sign of Adam Marshall Dobrin, pointing every which way as if at the gateway to Eden in the book of Genesis. In a story that ties her appearing in the Grinch that Stone Christmas to the modern magic of music; the compass arrow's direction is the focus of the words of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart;" asking the world to turn the name Venus around, and see this same South to Northeast change in direction coming to us... "from the East."Heaven to the North, and the future in the East on this Holy visualization of the pathway to Heaven on a two dimensional graph opens eyes as the signs connection to the Feast of the Immaculate Conception connects the computer function Chr() to the name Christ at December 8, 1980. In Christ, this "t" that resembles the Cross itself begins a series of glyphs that we call the alphabet who also contain a myriad of hidden meanings. For instance, in the phrase "what goes up must come down" the Original Sin is linked to Isaac Newton's apple falling on his head at Trinity College; and is depicted clearly in the question are you "New to n?"The letter "n" is at the index of 14; and through names like Sinbad and Norad we connect the "Fifth Element" of Silicon to the Hebrew for "shining light" (Or) and the chip company AMD, whose initials add in the middle name that expands to "the sea shall see how all" are saved. Through knowledge of a connection between Seagate and Watergate; the Gateway to Heaven becomes a little bit less cloudy at an understanding of the link between the press, American freedom, and knowledge that we are living in a simulated reality at the heart of the light shining from the Fifth Element's mouth.The mystery of the seven stars which thou sawest in my right hand, and the seven golden candlesticks.Revelation 1:20The Shakespearean question to the ages "to [B] or not to [Be]?" here takes on new meaning in light of What-son's "elementary"proof that the keys to Revelation 1:20 are in plain sight through letters and symbols from LMNto the true fourth and fifth elements, B and Be. These elemental keys to the solution to the mystery posed by Christ in the one to one mapping of Elements and Planets to the stars and lampstands through the words of George W. Bush, John Page, and Ecclesiastes 9:11 spoken with fiery clarity on 1/20/2001 and linking the Burning Bush of Exodus to the Book of Names and clear indication that the Hebrew word for Holy Fire and the story of a parting sea are designed to shine bright light on "Ha'esh," glowing indication that the English word for "sea" appearing thousands of years before English is the focal point of this story designed to bring freedom, knowledge to the metaphorical story of slaves wandering in a desert of understanding.... literally in the story of Exodus.From Mercury (Hg) to Uranium (U); Bush's words "we know the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong; but time and chance happen" to connect Saturn and this chance to see how the names Jesus and Uranus connect in "a we so me" light to the chance for a glorious "republic of Heaven" being at hand.