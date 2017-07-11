Augmented Reality is the New Game-changer in the Healthcare Space

augmented reality

-- When the news broke out that Philips has come out with a new surgery navigation technology powered by Augmented Reality, the healthcare industry took notice. It was apparent that the AR technology was well on its way impacting several verticals on the healthcare industry. The new surgery navigation technology is designed to facilitate spine surgeries and improve the accuracy rate with the aid of Augmented Reality.As you might be already aware that Augmented Reality is a seamless overlay of virtual elements in the real world. In other words, it's a blend of 3D elements on a real-time live environment. Due to its flexible nature, appeasing and futuristic outlook, more health related services around the world are opting for Augmented Reality to take patient care to the next level and also to get a stronghold in the industry.This technology at Philips allows surgeons to combine patient anatomy with realistic 3D animations or models to perform accurate pedicle screw replacement surgery to the patient's spine. By bringing Augmented Reality into their equation, the surgeons were able to perform better, and – according to a recent study – the accuracy rate has improved from 64% to 85%.Top companies are fast realizing the growing demand for Augmented Reality. Microsoft, who has been dabbling with AR and VR for some time, have come out with its much talked about HoloLens glasses. The technology behind these glasses is a combination of both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, called Mixed Reality. Microsoft claims that a mixed reality computer is put into the HoloLens glasses, where users can create their virtual world at their desired location. The built in sensors are linked to the users' gaze, allowing them to select holograms. Also using their gestures, the users can perform operations like open, copy, move, drag, drop etc.The HoloLens also allows users to use their voice to manipulate holograms.Apple, another pioneer in computers, phones and tabs, is not willing stay behind. The company has been buying several startups offering disruptive solutions in the Augmented Reality space, and with its recent acquisition of SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI), it goes a step beyond by bringing eye-tracking technology into Augmented Reality. This technology allows users to manipulate virtual elements just through their gaze – without using their hands. Through this, they say, they will be able to monitor customer preferences and extract insights on what customers look at and what attracts their attention.If you are looking for Augmented Reality app development services, Ideaplunge – with several years of hands-on experience in handling healthcare and retails clients – can help you out in making your dream product a reality. Need an AR custom demo? Get in touch with us for a free consultation.