Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Atomic Rex" Written By Author Matthew Dennion In Audiobook Format

"Atomic Rex" Written By Matthew Dennion

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Atomic Rex" written by author Matthew Dennion and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!The war is over, humanity has lost, and the kaiju rule the earth.Three years have passed since the US government attempted to use giant mechs to fight off an incursion of kaiju. The eight most powerful kaiju have carved up North America into their respective territories and their mutant offspring also roam the continent. The remnants of humanity are gathered in a remote settlement with Steel Samurai, the last of the remaining mechs, as their only protection. The mech is piloted by Captain Chris Myers who realizes that humanity will not survive if they stay at the settlement. In order to preserve the human race, he leaves the settlement unprotected as he engages on a desperate plan to draw the eight kaiju into each other's territories. His hope is that the kaiju will destroy each other. Chris will encounter horrors including the amorphous Amebos, the giant turtle Tortiraus, and the nuclear powered sauropod Atomic Rex! Will his quest save humanity or doom it to extinction?Download your copy of "Atomic Rex" written by Matthew Dennion and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com