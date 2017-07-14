News By Tag
BandUp "Clutch" Flexing On 'Em!
Shedding a positive light on his community & saving innocent lives is very important to Clutch and other talented artists and professionals featured on the track including Milwaukee native and #1Billboard chart topping musical legend "Coo Coo Cal"
Clutch is donating a portion of proceeds from digital downloads to help make his community a safer place to live, work and raise a family in.
Clutch is as an active supporter of The C.H.I.L.L. Program Inc. (Creating Hope I Love Life) non-profit 501c3 foundation and their innovative "C.H.I.L.L. Safe Zone" program designed to help provide residents, senior citizens, and veterans living in high crime areas and abroad with camera surveillance equipment and other helpful tools needed to better protect themselves, their family or business day to day in wake of the crime and gun violence plaguing communities in Milwaukee and surrounding areas.
More details on the C.H.I.L.L. Safe Zone can be found on https://www.Chillprogram.org
Shedding a positive light on his community is very important to Clutch along with other talented artists and professionals on the track which include Milwaukee Native and #1Billboard chart topping musical legend "Coo Coo Cal" famous for his hit song "My Projects" along with "Young Meech"!
The song "Flex On 'Em" was produced by another Milwaukee native, known as "The Infamous Doc Holiday". The graphic was also designed by Milwaukeeans Martinus Roper of Priceless Designs and Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr. aka Bolow, as a positive reflection on the city of Milwaukee, with residents who love to dance, party, BBQ, have a good time together at cookouts, showing off their fast cars and classic vehicles with candy paint jobs including motorcycles with Milwaukee, Wisconsin being the home base for Harley Davidson.
Despite some of the negative feedback the city has recently received in the news, the lyrics clearly describes a totally different vibe, which is a more relaxed, successful, and classy one, with super swagged out fashion selections as part of their appearance, representing a community of citizens with a more tempered demeanor, then how residents are being portrayed in the media at times today.
Family, giving back to his community and making an impactful difference while building a legacy is very important to Clutch, whose driven towards becoming a musical icon more than ever, is appreciative of his talents, the ability to reach the masses with his music and reshape society through positive actions from himself and loyal fans of all races, economic backgrounds and cultures!
In closing - "Let your actions speak louder than your words" Clutch (YAW)!
D.A.M.G. Ent. LLC
Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr.
4146873940
***@chillprogram.org
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2017