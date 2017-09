JayVyn Set To Release Another Smash Single!

The future King of R&B and relative of the late "God Father of Soul Mr. James Brown" is back at it again!

--he future King of R&B and relative of the late, great "Legendary God Father of Soul Mr. James Brown" who is back at it again, with his follow up single to his debut hit "Private Dancer" still doing well on the charts, with another smash titled "PlayBack" from his upcoming EP titled MomentsNGold!On this Hot record, JayVyn tells a story about a sultry experience he had the night before, with a beautiful lady and how he wishes he can have a repeat of that memorable evening. Still keeping the same professional musical chemistry alive, JayVyn is working with elite producers "Cito On The Beat" and ASCAP award winning songwriter, "Ike Tha Writa".Showing more of his versatility, range and falsetto singing skills wcj on this Hot song, JayVyn is clearly displaying his commitment towards making his dreams of becoming a legendary household name in R&B music & entertainment a reality!"JayVyn's" favorite slogan ishe's definitely on track with this song, to obtain the credit he deserves as a true R&B singer! Play Back will also be available to download on itunes and other major digital outlets October 7, 2017.JayVyn is currently managed by D.A.M.G. Ent. LLC. For interviews, performances and special feature inquiries: Call (414)-687-3940 or Email: Atrudamg@gmail.com Follow JayVyn on Instagram @vyns_world and on Facebook - Facebook.com/larrybledsonII (http://www.facebook.com/larrybledsonII)