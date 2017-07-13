Mad Hatter Is Now Taking All of Its Fabulousness Online

JHR Photography

Contact

Mad Hatter

***@aol.com Mad Hatter

End

-- For years, Mad Hatter has been one of those local, quirky, only-in-North Carolina businesses that helped to make Fuquay-Varina a fun place to visit both during the week and on weekends. Mad Hatter's distinctive storefront – with its unique Lewis Carroll-inspired theme of hats and tea – was always welcoming.On cold or rainy days, those teacups and teas seemed to beckon passersby inside for a bit of refuge. And on sunny days, glamorous women seemed to emerge on a regular basis with some truly astonishing hats that would make Kate Middleton proud.Those days are now coming to an end in late July, as store owner Bobbie Asad has decided to close the local storefront and reinvent Mad Hatter as a modern, e-commerce storefront. There will now be two ways to buy hats and teas from Mad Hatter – via the MadHatterNC.com website and also via a new Etsy page (MadHatterNC)featuring the most popular Mad Hatter products.Before, it was mostly locals and visiting tourists from other cities in North Carolina who used to visit Mad Hatter – now it could be anyone in the country looking for a distinctive hat for just about any occasion. "We've had a lot of customers come in, asking how their friends in other cities could purchase our hats online," says Bobbie Asad. "Now they have a way to buy online."As Mad Hatter likes to point out, anything is possible with a fabulous hat. Do you have an upcoming summer wedding? No problem – just check out the assortment of fun summer hats in pinks, yellows and blues. Do you have plans for an early fall tea party in the backyard? Then don't forget to check out the assortment of Mad Hatter's loose-leaf teas, which will also be offered online. These teas and other locally made artisanal products – such as fragrances and soaps – were always a highlight of any trip to Mad Hatter, and they will still be available online.While Mad Hatter will certainly be missed as a vibrant and eclectic part of downtown Fuquay-Varina, the store's transformation into e-commerce storefront doesn't mean that Mad Hatter is going away. Asad remains an active part of the local community, thanks to her involvement with the local animal shelters, and she still has plans to revive the Mad Hatter Tea Society."We've always loved being a part of downtown, and meeting so many new customers from all over the region," Asad says, pointing out that the new 24/7 e-commerce storefront is about to go live soon. On it, she has plans to support local products by profiling some of their designs. And, of course, she'll still be posting photos online of women wearing the latest hats from Mad Hatter.Mad Hatter has always been a small shop with a big personality. Coming across the distinctive storefront while visiting Fuquay-Varina and then popping inside always felt like taking a trip down Lewis Carroll's mythical rabbit hole. Inside, you simply couldn't believe how many extraordinary hats could fit inside such a relatively small retail store. It's good to know that Mad Hatter will retain all its old fabulousness in a new online home.