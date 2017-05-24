News By Tag
* Mad Hatter
* Hats
* Tea
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mad Hatter Delivers the Small Town North Carolina Charm You've Been Looking For
Sometimes you just want to go somewhere unique – and that's why Mad Hatter, a charming hat & tea shop in downtown Fuquay-Varina, is such a welcome addition to the North Carolina scene. Where else can you pick up a beautiful hat and a few bags of loose leaf tea all in the same place?
It's the hats that are the main attraction at Mad Hatter, as you might have guessed by the name of the shop itself. But these aren't your regular hats you might wear on a bright summer day – these are the types of extravagant, over-the-top and fabulous hats and fascinators that will make you feel absolutely special and wonderful.
You might imagine yourself lounging on the veranda of a vast Southern antebellum estate. Or you could imagine yourself at the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes, milling around with other fabulous people for a day of people-watching.
In short, "Anything is possible with a fabulous hat." That's a favorite saying of Mad Hatter's owner, Bobbie Asad. She's the creative force behind the vast hat collection, which has been featured on the TV program "My Carolina Today." and various magazines. There are literally hats for all kinds of occasions – garden parties, tea parties, weddings, Sweet 16 parties and Downton Abbey theme parties.
But to call Mad Hatter only a hat shop would be to overlook all the other extraordinary items – many of them locally made by North Carolina artisans – available for sale at the store. The lineup of items changes regularly, but there are body lotions, soaps, specialty food products and all sorts of loose leaf teas. If you're thinking of hosting an afternoon tea party, there's no better place to find the perfect mix of hats and teas.
So the next time you're thinking of shopping local in North Carolina, stop by Fuquay-Varina and its many charming stores, including Mad Hatter. This is a store that Our State Magazine called "a small shop with a big personality and even bigger one-of-a-kind hats."
It's the perfect store to visit when you want to experience something new and whimsical. You'll walk away with a charming hat and something even more important: a fresh, vibrant perspective on life.
For more information, http://www.madhatternc.com
Contact
Bobbie Asad
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse