News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Super Lawyers Awards Six Jordan Ramis PC Attorneys
Jordan Ramis attorneys in Oregon and Washington are awarded by Super Lawyers
2017 Oregon Super Lawyers:
· Attorney Tim Ramis has been listed for the twelfth consecutive year for his land use and zoning work.
· Attorney Chris Reive has been listed for the eighth consecutive year for his environmental work.
· Attorney Jacob Zahniser has been listed as a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year for his work in construction litigation.
· Attorney Shelby Rihala has been listed for the first time as a "Rising Star" for her work in local, state, and municipal.
2017 Washington Super Lawyers:
· Attorney Russell Garrett has been listed for his work in Creditor-Debtor Rights. Garrett was first listed in 2000.
· Attorney Shelly Damore has been selected as a "Rising Star" for the tenth consecutive year for her work in civil litigation.
No more than 5 percent of lawyers are listed in Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in each state are named as "Rising Stars." To be eligible for inclusion as a Rising Star, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.
Jordan Ramis PC (www.jordanramis.com (http://www.jordanramis.com)) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).
Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
Jordan Ramis PC
***@jordanramis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse