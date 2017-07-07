Super Lawyers Awards Six Jordan Ramis PC Attorneys

Jordan Ramis attorneys in Oregon and Washington are awarded by Super Lawyers

Contact

Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant

Jordan Ramis PC

***@jordanramis.com Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing AssistantJordan Ramis PC

End

-- Jordan Ramis PC is proud to announce the six attorneys who have been selected to the 2017list. Only a handful of outstanding lawyers in each state attain this high degree of peer recognition for their professional achievements.2017 Oregon· Attorneyhas been listed for the twelfth consecutive year for his land use and zoning work.· Attorneyhas been listed for the eighth consecutive year for his environmental work.· Attorneyhas been listed as a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year for his work in construction litigation.· Attorneyhas been listed for the first time as a "Rising Star" for her work in local, state, and municipal.2017 Washington· Attorneyhas been listed for his work in Creditor-Debtor Rights. Garrett was first listed in 2000.· Attorneyhas been selected as a "Rising Star" for the tenth consecutive year for her work in civil litigation.No more than 5 percent of lawyers are listed inand no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in each state are named as "Rising Stars." To be eligible for inclusion as a, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).