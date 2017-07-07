 
News By Tag
* Portland Attorney
* Dirt Law
* Super Lawyers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake oswego
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Super Lawyers Awards Six Jordan Ramis PC Attorneys

Jordan Ramis attorneys in Oregon and Washington are awarded by Super Lawyers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Portland Attorney
* Dirt Law
* Super Lawyers

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Lake oswego - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Awards

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Ramis PC is proud to announce the six attorneys who have been selected to the 2017 Super Lawyers list. Only a handful of outstanding lawyers in each state attain this high degree of peer recognition for their professional achievements.

2017 Oregon Super Lawyers:

·        Attorney Tim Ramis has been listed for the twelfth consecutive year for his land use and zoning work.

·        Attorney Chris Reive has been listed for the eighth consecutive year for his environmental work.

·        Attorney Jacob Zahniser has been listed as a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year for his work in construction litigation.

·        Attorney Shelby Rihala has been listed for the first time as a "Rising Star" for her work in local, state, and municipal.

2017 Washington Super Lawyers:

·        Attorney Russell Garrett has been listed for his work in Creditor-Debtor Rights. Garrett was first listed in 2000.

·        Attorney Shelly Damore has been selected as a "Rising Star" for the tenth consecutive year for her work in civil litigation.

No more than 5 percent of lawyers are listed in Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in each state are named as "Rising Stars."  To be eligible for inclusion as a Rising Star, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Jordan Ramis PC (www.jordanramis.com (http://www.jordanramis.com)) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington.  Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).

Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
Jordan Ramis PC
***@jordanramis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jordanramis.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jordan Ramis PC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share