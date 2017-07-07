News By Tag
Banc of California Partners with Project Access to Renew Adopt-A-Center Commitment
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Banc of California,"
"Banc Of California is proud to support Project Access Resource Centers in their mission of providing a pathway out of poverty," said Chris Garcia, associate vice president, Community Reinvestment Act project manager for Banc of California. "The opportunity to adopt their resource centers facilitates partnerships in our community that help build a stronger California."
The Adopt-A-Center program engages corporate partners in "adopting" a specific Family or Senior Resource Center within Project Access' portfolio of more than 60 centers. Banks and corporations that adopt a Project Access resource center make an annual contribution of $7,500 or $5,000 depending on the size of the community. Funds from the Adopt-A-Center program directly support on-site programs and services.
Project Access and Banc of California have partnered since 2015 to serve low-income families in Orange County through financial education workshops and volunteer projects. In 2016, Banc of California provided over 150 hours of volunteer service for Project Access. Banc of California also supports Project Access through board membership, with Associate Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act Project Manager, CRA Chris Garcia serving on Project Access' board of directors. For more information on Project Access and the Adopt-A-Center program, visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About Banc of California
With over $10 billion in assets, Banc of California is the only full-service, midsize bank focused exclusively on California. We provide innovative banking and lending products to diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities throughout California.
For two consecutive years, Banc of California has been named to Forbes Best Banks in America. We have been named to Fortune Magazine's Top 100 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the third year in row, and are ranked as the seventh fastest-growing company over the past year, earning a spot for the first time on the Fortune Top 10 list of Accelerators. We are recognized as the fastest-growing publicly traded U.S. bank over the past five years by Bloomberg. Banc of California has been recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as the Fastest-Growing Midsize Company headquartered in Orange County, and as the largest independent bank in California with an outstanding rating for community development.
