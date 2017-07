Which Model is Best for Your Facility, Six Sigma, Kaizen or Lean?

Six Sigma, Kaizen, or Lean? Learn which method for improving business practices is best for your factory.

The sheer volume and variety of high-quality consumer and industrial products we enjoy every day — produced by today's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities — would come as a complete shock to the industrialists, engineers, product designers and factory workers of the early post-World War II era.Yet the backbone of today's best practices in manufacturing — from just-in-time manufacturing methods, long supply chains, and sophisticated quality control programs — can clearly trace their roots back to this period when Japanese industrial engineers began to incorporate American research on statistical quality control into their own factory production methods.This fusion of Japanese and American production philosophies that began more than 70 years ago has been the basis for the different framework methodologies used by leading production facilities today, including:the just-in-time production system pioneered in Japan: a further evolution of Kaizen as a global production systema process improvement model introduced in 1996 by Motorola (and later widely promoted by General Electric's CEO Jack Welch)an organizational model that combines the best features of Lean Manufacturing and Six SigmaAs we look at each of these different models, it's important to understand the chronological history and the extent to which each model has been influenced by the others — including cases (such as Six Sigma) where they have adopted major components from other models.Many credit Toyota's rise from a sophisticated pre-WWII textile company to one of the world's pre-eminent manufacturers of automobiles to their adoption of a rigorous, scientific approach to making continuous incremental improvements ('Kaizen' means improvement in Japanese).Japanese engineers, including Toyota's Taiichi Ohno, the father of the Kaizen philosophy (where it is known internally as the Toyota Production System or TPS) were highly influenced by American manufacturing pioneers, including Frederick Winslow Taylor (for his scientific timing studies of industrial production methods), Henry Ford (for embracing interchangeable parts and Design for Manufacture, or DFM, methods to reduce waste) as well as W. Edwards Deming (for his research into statistically-based quality control methods and the promotion of Shewhart's Plan-Do-Study-Act orcycle.)There are many different organizational tools and techniques used in the Kaizen method to incrementally reduce waste and improve efficiency, ranging from the principle that any factory worker who encounters a defect can pull a cord to stop the production line, to a type of root cause analysis method known as the, to the systematic, multi-stageapproach which helps factories improve material flow while reducing overall inventory storage requirements ( https://formaspace.com/ articles/manufacturing/ launch-5s-p... ).Some people also refer to Kaizen in the context of what is called a Kaizen Event (or Kaizen Blitz or Burst) that is used to solve a particular production problem during a short, intense period of time.Finally, the influence of the Kaizen approach extends to many other major frameworks in use today — including Kaizen's direct successor (Lean Manufacturing), an alternate framework known as Six Sigma, and the combination of both of these models, known as Lean Six Sigma — all of which incorporate the Kaizen approach as a foundational principle in their models.A daily process to improve production methods incrementally, using scientific measurements to monitor and adjust as needed.Eliminate waste in factories by improving the evenness of material and information flow across the organization.Kaizen principles are incorporated into the other models, so its use is widespread. New users wanting to implement their first efficiency or quality improvement program may want to begin with one of Kaizen techniques, such as the 5 Why's and/or the 5S program, as an initial starting point before tackling more complex, comprehensive frameworks, such as Lean Manufacturing or Six Sigma.Post WWII-era to presentFrom Kaizen, (改善 in Kanji), which is Japanese word for "improve".Toyota Production System (TPS)Just-in-Time (JIT) Manufacturing, The Toyota Way, Lean Manufacturing (Kaizen's successor)Frederick Winslow Taylor, Henry Ford and W. Edwards Deming (USA), Sakichi Toyoda (Toyota Founder), Taiichi Ohno (Toyota)Kaizen:The Key to Japan's Competitive Success, 1986, Masaaki Imai5 Why's, 5S, Shewhart/Deming PDCA Cycle (Plan > do > Check > Act), Kaizen Event (or Blitz or Burst)Even though the Kaizen model was widely responsible for major improvements in the quality of Japanese manufactured products, it stayed off the radar of American manufacturing engineers and management teams for decades.