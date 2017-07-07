News By Tag
Growing Coffee in Higher Altitudes Favorable for Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
Aroma Bravo gourmet coffee beans are grown at high altitudes to help combat the negative effects of climate change.
"Our organic coffee farmers in Honduras have been dealing with drastic changes in the weather," says a company representative. "The extreme rise in temperatures and the less frequent rainfalls are really not ideal for growing coffee but luckily, we're able to adjust to the changing times."
To help counter the negative effects of climate change, growing coffee beans at higher altitudes is very advantageous. That is why the organic farms that source Arabica coffee beans to Aroma Bravo are strategically situated on the high mountains of Marcala, Honduras. The elevation is favorable for producing coffee because of the more suitable growing conditions and fewer insects, thereby eliminating the need for harmful insecticides.
"By growing at an altitude, our farmers are able to cultivate the coffee beans through more sustainable methods. This naturally enhances the taste of the Arabica beans and also bring out the smoothness and depth of flavor that Honduras coffee is renowned for," remarked the Aroma Bravo representative.
It seems that sourcing coffee beans from Marcala was a good move for the beverage company, as coffee plantations set in low-altitude regions are expected to be seeing the worst side of climate change in the years to come.
"We feel very fortunate that the organic farms we source from are already located in the Marcala mountains. There's less exposure to the negative effects of climate change, and the Honduras coffee beans are guaranteed free from pesticides as well as far more superior in taste. Because of this, we're able to offer the best coffee beans to our valued consumers online," the representative further stated.
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from the high mountains of Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
