Oddwayinternational Declares Addition Of Endoxan In Their Product Catalogue

"Indian Generic Cyclophosphamide, Cancer Medication by Zydus Biogen (Baxter)"
 
DARIYAGANJ, India - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, worldwide wholesale exporter of branded, generic and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, introduces yet another effective medication; Endoxan  manufactured by Zydus Biogen (Baxter) contains Cyclophosphamide in their comprehensive spread of product listing.

Cyclophosphamide is used to treat various types of cancer. Endoxan 50 mg is an antineoplastic which works by stopping or slowing the growth or spread of certain cancer cells. It is usually used in combination with other medicines.

Oddway International announces more than 30 categories of product catalogs with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at a reasonable price.They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" to offer their local and global buyers to improve health and wellness with their quality medicines.

About Oddway International

For over 7 years, Oddway International has been a leading, independent full-line medicine wholesaler serving independent retail pharmacies and institutional providers such as hospitals, health systems and long-term care providers. It is a full service generic pharmaceutical company with a focus on providing high quality service and affordable products. Their experience and knowledge affords them the ability to have one of the largest widths of products in the industry and distribute discounted medical supplies at the same time.

For more information: http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
