Neousys Announces IGT-20, An ARM-based IoT, IIoT and Automation Gateway
IGT-20 has I/Os that are applicable to a range of industrial grade sensors. It features one USB2.0, one 10/100M LAN, two configurable COM ports (RS-232/422/
Communication wise, IGT-20 has a mini PCIe slot and a USIM holder allowing it to transmit acquired data and system status via 3G, 4G or WiFi (mini PCIe WiFi module). There is an opening on top of IGT-20 for users to mount the SMA connector of the wireless module. In terms of storage, IGT-20 has dual microSDHC slots, one internal and one external. This design allows users to separate system/ user data and can expedite in OS deployment for mass production. As a gateway, users can take advantage of six programmable status LED indicators and two control buttons to operate IGT-20 without using a keyboard/ mouse. For more information, please visit www.neousys-
About Neousys Technology
Based in Taiwan, Neousys Technology is a provider of fanless embedded computers. We offer high performance and reliable products with innovative design. With an experienced engineering team, application-
Jamie Fan
***@neousys-
https://www.prlog.org/
