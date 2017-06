Neousys Announces POC-300, An Ultra-Compact Fanless Embedded Computer Powered by Apollo-Lake CPU

Neousys Technology today announced POC-300, an ultra-compact fanless embedded computer, featuring Intel® Apollo-Lake Pentium® N4200* or Atom™ x7-E3950 processor.

-- Neousys Technology today announced POC-300, an ultra-compact fanless embedded computer, featuring Intel® Apollo-Lake Pentium® N4200* or Atom™ x7-E3950 processor. As the latest member of Neousys' ultra-compact POC series, it features a compact and rugged chassis with dimensions measuring just 56 (W) x 153 (H) x 108 (D) mm. Designed for DIN rail mounting with front panel I/O port access, POC-300 is easy to setup and is ideal for industrial applications where space is limited or a 19 inch server cabinet.Neousys POC-300 utilizes Intel Atom™ x7-E3950 quad-core processor* that features an updated 14nm microarchitecture, Ultra HD 4K resolution support and faster memory speeds (greater memory bandwidth) for efficient computing. It delivers up to more than 150% CPU performance and 300% GPU performance over previous E3800 series platform. For applications such as industrial automation, machine vision and real-time surveillance can all benefit from its higher throughput performance.POC-300 provides rich I/O ports, it has one Gigabit Ethernet port, two 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports, two USB3.0 ports, two USB2.0 ports, one DVI-I connector for VGA + DVI dual video output, four COM ports and is compatible with Neousys' MezIO™ interface.MezIO™ interface allows for the installation of an application-oriented I/O expansion module. The expansion module is a flexible and cost-effective way to customize an embedded system for dedicated applications.As an industrial embedded computer, POC ( http://www.neousys- tech.com/product/ application/ rugged-em... )-300 can function under 100% CPU load and operate under wide temperature settings ranging from -25℃ to 70℃. It also accepts a wider range of power inputs from 8 to 35V DC and is fully tested for 24/7 operation in harsh environments. Neousys Technology POC-300 series will be ready for shipment in mid-May.* Initial POC 300 series will be equipped with Intel® Apollo-Lake Pentium® N4200• Read More about Neousys POC-300: