Neousys Announces POC-300, An Ultra-Compact Fanless Embedded Computer Powered by Apollo-Lake CPU
Neousys Technology today announced POC-300, an ultra-compact fanless embedded computer, featuring Intel® Apollo-Lake Pentium® N4200* or Atom™ x7-E3950 processor.
Neousys POC-300 utilizes Intel Atom™ x7-E3950 quad-core processor* that features an updated 14nm microarchitecture, Ultra HD 4K resolution support and faster memory speeds (greater memory bandwidth) for efficient computing. It delivers up to more than 150% CPU performance and 300% GPU performance over previous E3800 series platform. For applications such as industrial automation, machine vision and real-time surveillance can all benefit from its higher throughput performance.
POC-300 provides rich I/O ports, it has one Gigabit Ethernet port, two 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports, two USB3.0 ports, two USB2.0 ports, one DVI-I connector for VGA + DVI dual video output, four COM ports and is compatible with Neousys' MezIO™ interface.
MezIO™ interface allows for the installation of an application-
As an industrial embedded computer, POC
* Initial POC 300 series will be equipped with Intel® Apollo-Lake Pentium® N4200
