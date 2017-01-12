Neousys Announces the EN 50155 Certificated In-Vehicle Computer with Latest Skylake CPU, 4x M12 PoE+ Ports, CAN Bus, DIO and RAID Storage

Neousys Technology releases the latest in-vehicle computer, Nuvo-5100VTC series. Nuvo-5100VTC features Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ processor, Intel® Q170 chipset, 4x M12 PoE+ Ports, CAN Bus, DIO and RAID Storage. It is the EN 50155 Certificated In-Vehicle Computer.