January 2017
Neousys Announces the EN 50155 Certificated In-Vehicle Computer with Latest Skylake CPU, 4x M12 PoE+ Ports, CAN Bus, DIO and RAID Storage

Neousys Technology releases the latest in-vehicle computer, Nuvo-5100VTC series. Nuvo-5100VTC features Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ processor, Intel® Q170 chipset, 4x M12 PoE+ Ports, CAN Bus, DIO and RAID Storage. It is the EN 50155 Certificated In-Vehicle Computer.
 
ZHONGHE, Taiwan - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Neousys Technology, who designs and manufactures rugged embedded system for in-vehicle applications, announced its new EN 50155 certificated in-vehicle computer, Nuvo-5100VTC, for railway and in-vehicle applications.

Nuvo-5100VTC features state-of-the-art Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ processor to exhibit remarkable computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, while its proven fanless design maintains EN 50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to 70℃.

Aiming particularly at railway usage, Nuvo-5100VTC offers Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors to guarantee best signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connection. It also integrates CAN 2.0 bus and isolated DIO to interact with in-vehicle devices. Additionally, four mini-PCIe slots with SIM are equipped to supply versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, WIFI and GPS module. Nuvo-5100VTC is shipped with Neousys' patented damping bracket to protect hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.

"Nuvo-5100VTC is the comprehensive expression of Neousys' advanced technologies for in-vehicle applications, such as intelligent ignition control, M12 PoE+, power design and CAN bus. This EN50155-certificated computer undergoes severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications.", said Chris Ni, product director of Neousys. For more information and EN 50155 certificate documents, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com/products/in-vehicle/nuvo-5100...

