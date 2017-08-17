Neousys Announces PCIe-PoE334LP, a Low-profile, 4-port, Server-grade Gigabit PoE+ Frame Grabber Card for 2U server

PCIe-PoE334LP is the latest member of Neousys' well-acclaimed PoE NIC card family. It's world's first PoE card integrates 4-port, server-grade GigE controller and 802.3at PoE+ capability into a low-profile PCIe card. The low-profile form-factor makes PCIe-PoE334LP perfectly fit with commercial off-the-shelf 2U server computers.