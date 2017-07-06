News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What You Need To Know About Title IX, the Clery Act, and OCR
In this webinar, expert Susan Strauss will help you maintain your educational institution's compliance with Title IX and the Clery Act while minimizing the risk of sexual violence and liability.
It wasn't too long ago, and even to some extent today, when Title IX was thought of as a "girls in sports" law only. Indeed, today the law still involves equal access and funding for girls' sports but it is so much more than that. Among other protections, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault in education programs and activities in K-12 and higher education. Research suggests college campuses are not responding to complaints of sexual violence according to Title IX law requirements, resulting in students' physical and psychological trauma and violating their civil rights to an equitable education. Not only does Title IX require that higher education institutions prevent and intervene on instances of sexual harassment and sexual assault, but it is joined by the Clery Act. The Clery Act, a federal law named for a student, Jeanne Clery, who was raped and murdered in 1986. Recent lawsuits show that colleges and universities are not abiding by the Clery Act, and that Clery Act fines have more than doubled from their original amount, to $54,789 per violation, following the latest announcement by the Department of Education in April.
This webinar with expert Susan Strauss provides you with the necessary information to enhance your campus equity culture and minimize the risk of sexual violence and liability. Susan Strauss is a national and international speaker, trainer, consultant and a recognized expert on workplace and school harassment and bullying. She conducts harassment and bullying investigations and functions as an expert witness in harassment and bullying lawsuits. Her clients are from business, education, healthcare, law, and government organizations from both the public and private sector. Susan has a doctorate in organizational leadership. She is a registered nurse, has a bachelor's degree in human services and counseling, a master's degree in community health, and professional certificate in training and development. She has been involved in the harassment and bullying arena since 1985.
Webinar attendees will learn:
· Title IX Coordinators
· Human rights officers
· Deans
· Investigators
· Women's Studies Professors
· Risk Management Professionals
· Campus Security
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to compliance in various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
Contact
Edupliance
***@edupliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse