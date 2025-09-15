News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Attorneys Keith Gregory & Dana Ontiveros Recognized as 2025 Leaders of Influence
By: Snell & Wilmer
Gregory is a partner in the firm's Litigation, Investigations, and Trials practice group. He routinely handles matters in general business, real estate, and partnership disputes. Gregory also serves as an external ethics and compliance officer for companies and has extensive experience litigating government debarment proceedings, licensing agreements, trade secret cases, and Uniform Commercial Code issues, particularly for distributors and manufacturers in the electronic components, computer hardware, and semiconductor industries.
Gregory's impact extends well beyond his practice through his service to the legal profession, industry organizations, and the community. He co-chairs Snell & Wilmer's First-Gen Forward program, which supports first-generation attorneys as they navigate the legal profession, providing mentorship, guidance, and access to resources that promote growth and success. Gregory is also deeply involved in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion through frequent participation in DEI-focused panels and thought leadership within the legal community.
In addition to his contributions within the legal industry, Gregory actively serves on the board of San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, Inc., supporting mental health advocacy and services. Through his leadership roles with the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles — including its Executive Committee, National Commission, and Pacific Southwest Regional Board — Gregory worked to combat hate and promote justice for marginalized communities. His work with ADL has also included research initiatives supporting the LGBTQ+ community through legislative advocacy.
Ontiveros is an associate in the firm's Corporate and Securities practice group. She advises clients on a wide range of transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions;
As a Board Member of PUENTE Learning Center, Ontiveros helps shape the organization's mission to advance educational equity for students and families in underserved Los Angeles communities. Ontiveros recently completed her participation in PUENTE NEXT, a mentorship program through which she guided a recent college graduate as they launched their career. She also serves as a liaison between Snell & Wilmer and PUENTE, organizing the firm's annual Toy and Gift Drive for PUENTE's preschoolers and attending holiday celebrations to engage directly with students and families.
Beyond PUENTE, Ontiveros is a member of Grand Performances, a nonprofit focused on enriching Los Angeles through arts and culture. Within Snell & Wilmer, she serves on the firm's Community Involvement Committee, helping lead volunteer efforts that support local organizations such as the Downtown Women's Center and the DREAM Center.
