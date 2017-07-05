Lennar's Cabernet Highlands to Release New Phase of Homes for Sale

Lennar's Cabernet Highlands will release a new phase of homes for sale.

-- Lennar is excited to announce a new upcoming phase of homes for sale at the Cabernet Highlands masterplan, which offers two stunning collections of single-story floorplans. Rosso and Bianco offer a variety of flexible home designs that offer up to four bedrooms and include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®."We've brought some of our most popular features and floorplans to this community, including our Next Gen® home design, which is a perfect home for extended or multigenerational families who live together," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "Next Gen offers more than just dual master suites — it truly is an attached additional home."Rosso at Cabernet Highlands features three distinctive floorplans for buyers to choose from, including Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® in The Shire plan. The Shire boasts approximately 2,547 square feet of living space that includes an attached private suite complete with a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, kitchenette and laundry area. In total, The Shire offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a spacious three-bay garage.Also available at Rosso are The Comstock and The Ponderosa plans. The Comstock provides approximately 2,200 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den and three-bay garage. The Ponderosa model features approximately 2,400 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-bay garage.Bianco at Cabernet Highlands also features three distinctive single-story plans to choose from to accommodate a variety of family types. The Piñon model provides approximately 1,721 square feet of living space and includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-bay garage. The Juniper gives approximately 1,950 square feet of space with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private dining room and two-bay garage, and the spacious Sandstone plan provides four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and a two-bay garage across approximately 2,175 square feet.With Lennar's Everything's Included® program, homebuyers no longer have to compromise on upscale amenities like granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and more because they come included at no extra cost.Visit Lennar's Welcome Home Center at Cabernet Highlands to tour the model homes, located at 7240 Rutherford Drive, near Northwood High School. For more directions or to learn more about Rosso or Bianco at Cabernet Highlands, visit us at www.lennar.com/reno.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.