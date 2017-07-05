Plus Packaging, helping their customers bottom line through Lean Packaging Management

 
LIVERPOOL, England - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Gerard Clayson sales director at Plus Packaging is challenging the status quo of cost saving on packaging.  He says, "The traditional buyer thinking that savings is all about driving down prices has been overtaken by a new generation approach focussing on SMART performance and efficiencies".

Over the last few months the packaging industry has been hit by sharp price increases due to shortages in the Kraft paper market, with a huge knock on effect to the consumer. During this tough period for most businesses, Plus Packaging has turned this into an opportunity. Working closely with its customers using Lean Management tools to re-evaluate their packaging specifications, the plus team have had great success eliminating over design, over processing and over packaging to reduce costs while still maintaining quality and the product performance required. These methods have brought real savings in space, time and cash to current customers and those interested in taking part.

Gerard Clayson comments "we're taking a radical look at packaging methods, using Lean tools".    He emphasised that this is not the all too familiar let's grab the sale approach, and said "the key to creating real wins for his clients is in the meticulous, conscientious, painstaking attention to detail, reviewing customers' needs front door to back door. We are bringing savings across the board".

The project is in its early stages but customers are catching on quickly.  Plus have established their place at the forefront of the market, reporting record sales in the first half 2017 going that extra mile on the customers behalf.  It's so much more than just stock and serve.

You can get a free assessment from the team at Plus any time.

Visit us at http://www.pluspackaging.co.uk/

About Plus Packaging

Plus Packaging specializes in packaging supplies with over 20years experience in the industry. Serving manufacturers and distributive trades across all market sectors the length and breadth of the country, our clients come to us for quality products and great value for money. But they stay with us because we're dependable.

