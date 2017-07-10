News By Tag
Wrist Braces Available for Amazon Prime Day
New, wrist support brace is available for purchase for Amazon Prime Day.
"We were very excited when we realized the wrist supports would be available for consumers on Amazon Prime Day. We know Amazon's warehouses get backed up around this time of year and we didn't think our product would get processed into their system so quickly." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
The wrist braces can be used as a preventative aid or to alleviate pain from existing wrist injuries. Each brace features three metal splints to help keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. You can wear it while in the office, at the gym or while you sleep.
Amazon Prime Day is July 11, be sure to order your wrist brace while supplies last. http://amzn.to/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017