Industry News





September 2017
Now Available for Purchase: Neck Traction Device

New, Inflatable Neck Traction Device's are available for purchase from Amazon and Amazon Prime.
 
 
Purple Neck Traction Pillow
Purple Neck Traction Pillow
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product: Inflatable Neck Traction Pillows. The neck traction devices can be purchased through Amazon and Amazon Prime now https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Cervical-Neck-Traction-Device/dp/B071X9YM9X/ref=sr_1_24_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1504626769&sr=8-24&keywords=Neck%2Btraction&th=1.

"These traction pillows are great. They help with your neck posture, neck pain and can aid with spinal decompression. They have many different uses beyond neck and spinal pain relief. When deflated, they are very small and fit in any bag or purse to make it easy to transport. The neck pillows can act as a neck support when sleeping while traveling as well- no more cramped necks from plane, car or train rides. " said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.

The traction pillows are three layers and covered with a soft, comfortable material. Each traction device features two velcro straps for securing it around your neck, a hand pump, pump valve and a crimp seal to seal the air tube and stop air leakage. You can choose from four fun colors: dark blue, purple, rose red and gray.

Anastasia River's Inflatable Traction Devices are selling quickly, order yours while supplies last. https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Cervical-Neck-Traction-...

About wcj Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit https://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
